Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the University of Colorado next year. His dad said so.

While that usually wouldn’t mean anything, because parents complain to coaches about playing time often, it’s a pretty profound statement in this instance. His father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who just so happens to be the new head football coach at Colorado.

Shedeur has not even entered the transfer portal, so this is completely unprecedented. It might even be tampering, although can it really be tampering if it’s your kid?

As unique as this move is, the writing was on the wall. Coach Prime insinuated that his former four-star recruit son, who lit up the SWAC in the last two years, would also be making the move from Jackson State. It was always going to be this way.

It was also pretty obvious that this was going to happen when Shedeur flew to Boulder early on Sunday morning after winning a conference championship.

But nobody could have expected Deion to open his press conference with such an abrupt declaration.

Deion Sanders introduces his son Shedeur in his opening statement:



“That’s your quarterback.”



“He’s gonna have to earn it though. The safety (Shilo) made me mad so I didn’t bring him.” #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/aBhpNQXuDy — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) December 4, 2022

The other son that Deion mentioned while at the podium, Shilo, is also very good. He was a three-star guy who started at South Carolina in the Class of 2019 before making the move to Jackson State when his dad got the job.

Not to knock him, but Shilo just doesn’t have the same buzz as Shedeur, who is an immediate program-changer. And he doesn’t play quarterback.

The Prime effect is very, very real.

Everything about this hire and the ripple effect it will have on college football is fascinating. Coach Prime was reportedly working the phones to get players who plan to entered the transfer portal when it opens Monday to hold off on an immediate commitment and consider Colorado— before the hire was even made official.

Travis Hunter Jr., the former No. 1 recruit who shocked everybody by picking Jackson State over Florida State on National Signing Day last year, is likely headed to play for the Buffaloes. He teased the idea as Deion landed his first commitment at a Power Five program, less than 18 hours after being announced.

Needless to say, Coach Prime has been on one.

That was also the case during his introductory presser Sunday afternoon.

"My calling is not built on a location. It's built on the destination. Now that was good. You're supposed to clap for that." 🤣



🗣: @DeionSanders | @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/kJCdWhEGPs — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 4, 2022

He is thrilled to be there.

"This is my job…and my dream to bring you back to where you know you should belong." — @DeionSanders@CUBuffsFootball x #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/7qwtU9Paz6 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 4, 2022

Shedeur Sanders is QB1, then what?

After transferring from Tennessee in 2021, J.T. Shrout just wrapped up his first year at Colorado. He was the team’s leading passer with 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. His future with the program is unclear now that he will not be starting.

Behind him, true freshman Owen McCown has already announced that he is going to enter the portal. The son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown threw for 600 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns in his four appearances in 2022. There is no way he will decide to stay now.

Colorado’s roster is going to look completely different when it takes the field at TCU to open the 2023 season in its first game with Deion Sanders as head coach and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Buckle up.

