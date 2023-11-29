Deion Sanders Ripped For ‘Embarrassing’ Treatment Of Former Colorado Assistant Sean Lewis

Videos by OutKick

Colorado’s first season under Deion Sanders is officially over, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to open the closet and unleash some skeletons!

And, right on cue, we have a report from The Athletic today that paints a not-so-rosy picture of the doings over in Boulder.

Bottom line? Turns out assistants around the league were NOT happy with Coach Prime’s treatment of now-former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis.

For those who stopped paying attention to Colorado after September and have no clue what I’m talking about, Sanders stripped Lewis of his play-calling duties following a loss to UCLA in late-October.

Pat Shurmur called plays the rest of the year, while Lewis ultimately left Colorado and was named San Diego State’s next head coach today.

The move did NOT sit well with one anonymous coach, who also took issue with Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders.

From The Athletic:

“That was embarrassing. … If I’m Sean Lewis, I’m outta there on the first opportunity,” said one assistant. That coach said that Shedeur’s propensity to hold on to the ball didn’t always fit with Lewis’s quick-release tempo system, causing a rift. That coach also said that when his team faced Colorado, after a three-and-out by the Buffs, he saw Lewis try to get Shedeur’s attention but Shedeur “pushed (Lewis) off and went to the other side of the field.”

Colorado, Deion Sanders have awful end to first year

Whooooooof. Not great!

Look, it all came crashing down pretty hard for Deion Sanders and Colorado after starting the year 3-0. Shedeur Sanders got sacked a billion times, Lewis was essentially fired, and the Buffs just lost a mega recruit earlier this week.

These are the sort of things that happen when you go 1-8 over your final nine games and finish the year on a 6-game skid. The proverbial sh*t usually hits the fan a few days after the final whistle, and that’s what we have here.

“A lot of OCs will be hesitant to come into Colorado now seeing what Sean Lewis did,” that same assistant continued. “People were talking about him as a head coach candidate after Week 4, and for you to demote him? That’s telling.”

As if the #CoachSpeak wasn’t enough, you also got this little nugget from Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke after the Washington State loss earlier this month:

yall trying to make something bigger than what it is😒be forgetting this yall job https://t.co/S2rb8J4sgd — Kavosiey Smoke (@_KS20_) November 18, 2023

Looks like winter has begun in Colorado. Time to get to work, Deion Sanders. First step, according to Prime? The Buffs need more money, STAT!

We coming!