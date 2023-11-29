Sean Lewis Expected To Flee The Titanic That Is Colorado Football For New Head Coaching Job

Videos by OutKick

Sean Lewis will reportedly return to being a head coach in the very near future.

Lewis left his head coaching position at Kent State to become Deion Sanders‘ OC at Colorado, and was demoted in humiliating fashion in early November.

The man left a head coaching job to become a coordinator, and ended up losing that role with the Buffs before his first full season with the team was over.

It turns out, Lewis might soon be leaving town altogether.

San Diego State expected to hire Sean Lewis. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Diego State reportedly zeroing in on Sean Lewis.

Despite being demoted by Deion Sanders, Lewis’ history as a head coach has led to him being the top target for the San Diego State Aztecs, according to Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported a deal is “expected to come together soon.” It probably can’t come together fast enough for Lewis to get out of Boulder after this past season.

Sources: San Diego State has targeted Colorado OC Sean Lewis as the school's next coach, with a deal expected to come together soon. Lewis was a successful head coach at Kent State, where he led the school to its first-ever bowl win and had consistently high-end offenses. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2023

The Aztecs want Lewis.

This is a home run hire for San Diego State if it ends up being finalized. Lewis took over at Kent State, a traditionally hard place to win, and found success by year two.

He was 24-31 with the Golden Flashes in five seasons, but that stat is very misleading. If you eliminate his first season, Lewis was a very respectable 22-21 with two bowl appearances and one bowl win.

The very first season with Lewis gone, the Golden Flashes went 1-11. In the five years before Lewis took over, Kent State won just 14 games. The program had never won a bowl game in school history before their 2019 Frisco Bowl victory.

Sean Lewis had a successful run at Kent State. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Lewis left his head coaching gig at Kent State believing he would be a major part of what Deion was building. Instead, the team finished 4-8 and Lewis was demoted.

Now, he’s reportedly gearing up to pack his bags and leave for another head coaching job. You can’t blame him at all.

SDSU is a premier G5 team and Lewis has proven he can win at that level.

Will San Diego State hire Sean Lewis? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Given the rollercoaster year he had in 2023 with Colorado, it’s hard to blame him for wanting to get out of town as quickly as possible. Let me know your thoughts on Lewis and SDSU’s outlook at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.