Deion Sanders Demotes OC Sean Lewis, Who Left A Head Coaching Job For Colorado, Elevates Pat Shurmur In Wild Move: Report

In one of the wildest moves we’ve seen during the 2023 football season, Deion Sanders is shaking things up at Colorado. According to a report, Coach Prime is making a change at offensive coordinator. He is demoting Sean Lewis, and elevating Pat Shurmur from an analyst to OC.

Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will take over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis vs. Oregon State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Deion Sanders must elevate Shurmur from analyst to full-time coach to be eligible to coach. Lewis will still signal the plays in, a… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2023

You might be wondering why this is a big deal, so look no further than former OC Sean Lewis. After stepping down as the head coach at Kent State to take the offensive coordinator position under Deion Sanders at Colorado, Lewis has now been demoted.

Talk about making a hasty decision when play calling wasn’t the problem. By all accounts, and speaking with other coaches around college football this season, Sean Lewis was doing the best he could under the circumstances.

How is an offensive coordinator supposed to have a consistent offense when the quarterback only has one second to make a play. If you haven’t noticed, the Colorado offensive line looks like a group that would struggle in the Sun-Belt conference, and that’s not a shot at the Fun Belt.

Sheduer Sanders has been running for his life the entire season. But the offense did look good during the prosperous run early in the season. So, Deion Sanders thinks promoting former NFL OC Pat Shurmur is going to solve the offensive line problems?

I don’t care how much experience Shurmur has, he can’t teach an offensive lineman how to play good enough for Pac-12 competition during the final portion of the season. Which is why this whole move sounds ridiculous from the outside.

To make matters worse, the original report from Brett McMurphy states that Sean Lewis will still signal in the plays for the offense.

You go from head coach at Kent State, to signal caller within a year?

Sean Lewis Should Get Out Of Colorado, After Deion Sanders Move

After taking the head coaching job at Kent State when he was 31-years old, Sean Lewis was a rising star in the business. A mixture of uptempo and spreading the offense out, Colorado had success in the fist month of the season.

But the lack of an offensive line finally caught-up with the play calling. There was only so much Lewis could call that would also keep Shedeur Sanders safe. Obviously, Deion Sanders thought play calling was an issue. So he’s bringing Shurmur out of the office and onto the field. Sure, the offense will slow it down now, probably huddle-up more often, and try to prevent their quarterback from taking a beating.

As for Sean Lewis, you have to feel bad for a guy that left a solid job in the MAC, to become an assistant at the Power-5 level. Unfortunately, Colorado didn’t have Power-5 talent along the offensive line. So, now Sean Lewis will reportedly stay on the sidelines, but signal the plays in for Sanders.

If I was a head coach at a major college football program, I’d be calling the agent of Sean Lewis immediately. If you’re going to be demoted, just get out of town. There’s no reason to put up with this type of coaching.

Even though Lewis will be thinking of his players, he should be thinking about his career outside of Boulder, Colorado.

We’ll see if this pays off for Deion Sanders. But this feels like the wrong move for the offense, with only a few games left in the season.