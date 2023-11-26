Deion Sanders Says Donors Need To Give More Money For Colorado To Compete With Top Teams

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes ended their season much worse than they started it.

After beginning 3-0 as college football’s hottest story, the Buffs sputtered — capping the year with six-straight losses and finishing last in the Pac-12.

But Coach Prime knows what it’s going to take to really turn this thing around: money. And after Saturday’s 23-17 loss to Utah, Sanders implored donors to contribute more to the program.

“We definitely need giving, you know what I mean?” Sanders said, referencing fundraising.

“It’s unfortunate to say this but some kids cost. It’s unfortunate to say this, and we have not charted this yet. But I’m gonna ask for the numbers, but if you start thinking about the top several teams in the country, I see what was spent on assembling the teams.”

So the preparation for next season appears to include embracing NIL and being active in the transfer portal. Sanders suggested the Buffaloes will need to play the money game if they want to compete with top programs.

“You know, we can sit here and talk about great coaching and great this and great that all we want, but it’s gonna be a credit card swipe in some kind of way with all these guys going to these places,” Sanders said. “And I understand that.”

Sanders’ comments seem like a complete 180 from what he said earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Coach Prime suggested his Buffs would not be throwing money at top-tier talent.

“We’re not an ATM. That’s not going to happen here,” Deion Sanders said on Tuesday. “If you come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education and all the business stuff will be handled on the back end if that’s the case.

“But we are not an ATM. You’re not coming here to get rich unless you’re really coming here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree, not to come here and be Moneybagg Yo. That’s a rapper, right?”

Deion Sanders’ arrival in Colorado has already brought a huge influx of cash to the program. Colorado’s Buff Club received a record-breaking $28 million in donations for the 2023 fiscal year. Team merchandise sales also skyrocketed several thousandfold, and ticket revenue saw a surge in the tens of millions.

But that still wasn’t enough to improve on last year’s 1-8 conference record.

Better open those pockets, boosters!

