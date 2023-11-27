Deion Sanders Loses Another Big-Time Recruit As QB Antwann Hill Jr. Decommits From Colorado

Videos by OutKick

After starting the season with three straight wins, Deion Sanders’ Colorado team lost eight of its last nine games including six straight losses to close out Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder. Losses on the field are turning into losses on the recruiting trail as well and the latest has come in the form of Anwann Hill Jr. decommitting from the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback out of Warner Robins, GA is considered a four-star recruit and had been committed to Colorado since October, but the 2025 signal-caller announced over the weekend he would be reopening his recruitment. The announcement came shortly after Colorado’s season-finale loss at Utah.

“I was strongly thinking about reclassifying to 2024. After a long talk with my family, I’m reclassifying anymore and would like to reopen my recruitment,” he said in a statement to On3.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have lost another big-time recruit with Antwann Hill Jr. announcing his decommitment. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Now that he’s not committed to Colorado, Hill Jr. has circled Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida State, and LSU as notable programs he’s looking at.

Hill Jr. isn’t the only notable recruit to flip-flop on Colorado recently.

Earlier in the month, 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins decommitted from the Buffaloes. He explained Colorado would still be among the top schools he’d be considering while wanting to “study every college that is recruiting me.”

Players commit and then decommit from every program around the country, but you can’t argue the fact that the very real momentum Colorado created in the first half of the season that is now completely lost is impacting the Buffaloes’ recruiting.

Sanders will likely still be able to put together strong classes with plenty of help from the transfer portal, but getting high-profile high school players to a losing Colorado program could be an uphill battle.