Winston Watkins, 4-Star WR, Decommits From Losing Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes lost a top 2025 recruit as they continue to lose luster since Coach Prime’s arrival. On Sunday, four-star wideout and 2025 Buffaloes commit — Winston Watkins, Jr. — opted to de-commit from CU.

Watkins released a statement Sunday, relaying that he will re-evaluate his decision and consider other options among the 22 offers received.

Deion Sanders loses four-star WR recruit. (Credit: Getty Images)

Is it a coincidence that the Buffaloes team is losing some luster and recruits in the process?

Here’s what Watkins said about his abrupt decision to back out of his commitment to Colorado:

“First off, I want to thank God for everything He has been to me in my life! This recruitment process since 9th grade has been quite a journey so far. Secondly, I would like to thank Coach Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders and his wonderful staff at Colorado for showing me a beautiful culture and a wonderful fan base in Colorado! This was a tough decision to make but after long talks with my Dad I have decided to De-Commit from The University of Colorado and open up my recruitment! Colorado will still be one of my top schools !!! I just want to study every college that is recruiting me and continue to pray that I am making the right decision that I feel is best for me & my family on National Signing Day in December of 2024! No more Commitments until National Signing Day in December 2024 (signing on the line)!”

Coach Prime’s much-hyped team started the year 4-2 and stole the conversation around college football. Colorado dropped a fourth-straight game on Saturday, facing off against the Arizona Wildcats.

After welcoming critics and skeptics to challenge his team, Coach Prime is paying the price for talking up his team as much as he did in the offseason.

Prime’s football acumen, and celebrity status, made Deion a prime recruiting tool. Deion splashed on the recruiting scene after boosting talent at Jackson State with then-top recruit Travis Hunter.

The Buffaloes are folding under pressure and could stand to lose more. Four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder remain in their 2025 class.

Coach Prime’s team faces off against Washington State and Utah next.