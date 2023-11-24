Deion Sanders Says Warren Sapp Will Join Colorado Staff, Mentions ‘Unbelievable’ Hot Tub Session

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders is adding a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer to his Colorado coaching staff next season in the form of Warren Sapp. The former Super Bowl champ’s addition to the staff has not officially been announced, but Sanders let the cat out of the bag during a media session earlier in the week.

Sanders believes adding another very well-known face to the staff will only boost recruiting.

“I’m excited about Coach Sapp,” Sanders said during his coach’s show on Wednesday. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table…as far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him.”

Sapp has been around the Colorado football program this season. He made the trip to Boulder ahead of the team’s season-opening upset at TCU. Sapp broke the team down with a passionate speech as the Buffs were preparing to take on the Horned Frogs.

“I came to Colorado for one thing, I seen the damn shirts that say ‘We Comin’, I see y’all, we gonna put in the work right? We ready to put in the work right? Alright, then let’s get to work,” Sapp said.

Apparently breaking down the huddle wasn’t the only thing Sapp did with the team that week. According to Sanders, Sapp jumped in a hot tub with the defensive line after practice for an “unbelievable” session.

“After practice, he was in the hot tub with the whole darn defensive line, and he was just going over stuff and it was unbelievable. … There’s probably 4,000 pounds in the hot tub,” Sanders joked.

Sapp’s name recognition alone should bring a boost to the Colorado program ahead of what will be a pivotal 2024 season in which all will expect the Buffaloes to take a step forward.

Plus, the football team flies private, which was probably a big sell for Sapp.