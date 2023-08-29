Warren Sapp Makes Trip To Colorado — Without Flight Problems — To Visit Old Buddy Deion Sanders During TCU Week

Videos by OutKick

The long awaited Colorado season opener is only four days away, as the Buffaloes will play TCU on Saturday night in primetime. If the Buffs needed any extra motivation, they certainly got it when Warren Sapp showed up to practice with coach Deion Sanders.

Sapp, who destroyed quarterbacks on a consistent basis back in his playing days, wanted a glimpse at what Coach Prime has put together. Turns out, Warren Sapp was the perfect guy to bring in to check out what the defensive line was doing.

After the players got in a stretch, Warren Sapp gathered the team and broke it down for Coach Prime, sending guys on their way to prepare for the Horned Frogs.

“I came to Colorado for one thing, I seen the damn shirts that say ‘We Comin’, I see y’all, we gonna put in the work right? We ready to put in the work right? Alright, then let’s get to work,” Warren Sapp said.

Warren Sapp Breaks Down The Colorado Team Huddle.

Luckily for Warren Sapp, he didn’t have any problems getting to Boulder, after last week’s flight incident, that OutKick’s Joe Kinsey investigated.

It’s a monumental week for the Colorado football program, hoping to kick the Deion Sanders era off with a win, though it won’t come easy.

Can Colorado Hang With TCU In Deion Sanders’ First Game?

I have no idea how all of the transfusion within the Colorado football program is going to work on Saturday night. Deion Sanders has put together a nice one-deep roster, but beyond that is up for debate, with 49 new players entering the program, after 57 players hit the portal.

The problem is that they don’t have four Travis Hunter’s in the secondary or the kind of depth that you need on that side of the football. Some folks think Colorado is going to play TCU tough, maybe even steal the victory. But for me, I just want to see a football team compete for all four quarters.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The pageantry and buildup of this game from FOX has all-but turned this into a Deion Sanders promotional tour, which should agitate TCU players. I know they’re missing a few players, but this Sonny Dykes led team played for a national championship last season, so I can imagine the locker room doesn’t appreciate being over-looked.

Yes, TCU is favored to win by anywhere between 21-23 points, depending on the sports book. But nobody is talking about the Horned Frogs, which should be enough motivation for Saturday night. Not only does TCU want to beat Colorado, they want to respectfully destroy Deion Sanders in-front of the college football world.

Colorado has a tough month of September ahead, so getting out of Fort Worth with some positive momentum is a key priority.