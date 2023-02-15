Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders has been the head coach at Colorado for just over two months now, and he is loving what he sees. Not only does Coach Prime see an immediate path to success with the Buffaloes, he is already acclimated to the weather and loves the city of Boulder.

In addition to all of the fun he is having in the mountains, Sanders appreciates his new city for its safety.

Prior to accepting the Pac-12 job, the 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer spent three years at Jackson State. Although there is a lot to love about Jackson, Mississippi, it is not the safest city in America by any stretch of the imagination and has one of the highest homicide rates in the country.

While in the Magnolia State’s capitol city, Sanders and his family encountered a lot of crime. Especially during his first six months.

The Tigers had a boombox go missing (it was later returned) and Sanders claimed in one of his first press conferences with the school that his wallet and belongings were stolen during a game. His son, Shilo, had his truck window cut out at the football facility. There was also a homicide on campus, which later sparked a larger controversy surrounding Sanders’ daughter Deiondra.

What went down in Jackson has not been the Sanders family’s experience in their new city. Coach Prime addressed crime at Colorado in a recent interview with Rich Eisen.

Deion Sanders appreciates the lack of crime in Boulder.

Sanders joked that it took four weeks before he saw a police officer, and that it only happened after he stopped the officer. “I just wanted to introduce myself!”

Sanders also mentioned the weather, which is something that has been highly debated over the last few weeks. Coach Prime says that Colorado is not that cold. OutKick’s David Hookstead called that claim a “straight-up lie.”

One of the Buffaloes’ top commits and Deion Jr. would side with Sanders.

Needless to say, Coach Prime is glad to be at Colorado. He has already built something worth caring about, which is is more than can be said of the program over the last few years, and has his sights set on a national championship. The beautiful facilities at the university, snowmobiling, his gorgeous new home, and a lack of crime certainly help to sweeten the deal!

Here is the full Rich Eisen Show interview with Deion Sanders: