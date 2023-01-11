Colorado’s Deion Sanders Says Team Needs To Reach CFP National Championship Soon

We’re still in the early days of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado, but there’s no doubt the man has high expectations.

Sanders was on hand to catch the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium, and to say the experience inspired him might be an understatement.

“The Thoughts that go through your mind,” Sanders said while taking the National Championship game atmosphere. “We gotta get here. For the players, for the fans, coaches. Everyone. We gotta get here.”

Set this video aside on the off chance that Deion flips the program and puts Colorado on track for an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Hey, it could happen.

While he was taking in the National Championship, Sanders also grabbed a seat with the College Gameday crew. Of course, he didn’t pass up an opportunity to represent his Colorado Buffaloes at the same time.

Absolutely love that Coach Prime is decked out in Buffs gear on the set of College Gameday at the Natty.



Never passing up a chance to put that logo in front of new eyeballs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RAOD3mfWry — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 9, 2023

Sanders is bringing a lot to the table and if anyone can take a program like Colorado, which finished the season in the basement of the PAC-12 at 1-11, and flip it into a championship-caliber team, it’s probably him.

Sanders was wildly successful at Jackson State and some key players from his time there are joining him in Colorado. Two of the most notable are cornerback Travis Hunter Jr. and his son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

