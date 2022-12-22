Travis Hunter Jr. Officially Headed To Colorado To Join Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter Jr., he’s coming.

The celebrated Jackson State cornerback officially announced on Wednesday that he’s headed to Colorado. Hunter will be re-teaming with JSU coach Deion Sanders to lead the Buffaloes’ revamp.

He announced his decision after reaching 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which proved to be a genius bit of self-promotion.

Travis Hunter Jr. boosted his YouTube channel to 100k subscribers and avoided tampering charges by pretending that Georgia, USC and Miami were in the mix. Think smarter, not harder. 🧠 pic.twitter.com/ONcpRgUUl6 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 22, 2022

Ex-Jackson State DB/WR Travis Hunter said that he'd commit when his YouTube page gets to 100,000 followers.



Well … pic.twitter.com/Gsbtko3tmf — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 21, 2022

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter shared. “I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State so I’m going to stick with him so I can continue to grind, continue to show love, continue to put the work in so I can get to the next level.”

Travis hunter is transferring to Colorado with Deion sanders 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EuevuspMC9 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 22, 2022

Sanders’ decision to lead Colorado as their new head coach carried the strong probability that he’d be bringing the best of his JSU team with him. Hunter was undoubtedly one of those playmakers, if not the premier guy.

This ROUTE by Travis Hunter 😳 pic.twitter.com/iL8rlS9m9c — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 17, 2022

Hours before Hunter’s announcement, JSU teammate and quarterback Shedeur Sanders announced his decision to also join his pops in Boulder.

Hunter all but guaranteed to transfer out and join Prime. Signing with JSU as the top-ranked prospect in his class last year made it apparent that he valued Deion as an integral part of his collegiate aspirations.

So, naturally, Hunter entered the transfer portal (on Dec. 18), two weeks after Sanders was introduced as Colorado’s HC and a day after JSU lost to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

Even with the deflating loss, Hunter balled out.

SANDERS TO HUNTER AS TIME EXPIRES!



FREE FOOTBALL! We’re heading to Overtime for the first time in Cricket Celebration Bowl history #AChampionWillRise pic.twitter.com/ayDeLcTNoM — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022

Even with the certainty of Hunter’s move to Colorado, marquee programs reportedly reached out to offer a final bid to the standout cornerback / wide receiver. The dual-threat finished his freshman season with 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions, and 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a wideout.

Georgia was a hot name on Wednesday as a runner-up option for Hunter after they reportedly offered a sizable offer to join the Dawgs.

Travis Hunter is a human highlight reel



Will be the most talented player in Boulder in a very long time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jvm3k9w17H — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 19, 2022