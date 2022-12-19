Travis Hunter Jr. is officially in the transfer portal and his future is up in the air. At least, so he says.

The former No. 1 overall recruit, who made history by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, was the first five-star recruit in program history. He was also the first top-ranked prospect to play for an FCS program.

Now, nearly one year later, he is back on the open market— or whatever you want to call it.

Hunter entered the transfer portal two days after catching a crucial touchdown in a heart-breaking Celebration Bowl loss. It was a move that was expected, but became official on Sunday night.

Deion Sanders, now at Colorado, made it clear that his sons Shilo and Shedeur would be coming with him. He declared the latter the new starting quarterback in his first news conference.

Coach Prime also said that Hunter would be joining him in Boulder “real soon.”

Hunter also teased the move after the Buffaloes received their first commitment of the new era, as well as on a livestream that has since been deleted. With that said, he told a different story on late Sunday night.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Hunter said that he does not know where he is going and that he is not going to make a rushed decision. Although he said that he also wants to follow Coach Prime out west, it has to be right for him.

“If it’s a fit for me, then I’ll go,” Hunter said. “If it’s not a fit for me, I’m not going.”

As for schools that aren’t Colorado, Georgia, Miami and USC are reportedly the ones to watch.

While Hunter left his future open-ended, it is expected that he will end up in Boulder. His video was an opportunity to put the decision back in his hands, and also may have been a way to avoid tampering allegations.

It’s hard to make the case that Sanders was tampering with his sons. Can you really tamper with kin?

Hunter, though he may as well be family at this point, is not blood. If Hunter was to immediately transfer to Colorado after Coach Prime said he would, a case could be made that he violated NCAA legislature.

Now that Hunter is saying that his decision is not that simple, it keeps the allegations at bay. At least to some extent.

Meanwhile, however, all of the signs are there. Shedeur was the first to share Hunter’s portal entry on social media with an eyeball emoji.

Hunter was also at Top Golf in Boulder with him over the weekend and was wearing the same sweatshirt that he wore in his YouTube video.

He even made an appearance on Shedeur’s Instagram livestream on Sunday night.

Technically, Hunter’s trip to the Centennial State was a recruiting visit. But was it really?

The writing is on the wall.