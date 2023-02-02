Videos by OutKick

Colorado football is nationally relevant for the first time in more than a decade and Deion Sanders is to thank. After leading a remarkable turnaround in three years at Jackson State, he left Mississippi to do the same in Boulder and is well on his way.

Wins and losses don’t happen on paper and the Buffaloes have a long way to go before they can reach relevance on the field. That process begins with acquiring talent.

Sanders and his incredibly deep staff of former head coaches finished with a top-30 recruiting class during his first cycle at the helm. It is the school’s best class since 2008 and came together in less than three months.

All eyes continue to be on Colorado and Coach Prime, who is having a lot of fun in his new home.

Earlier this week, the program and its Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach had a special visitor in town, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. In the same week that Lil Wayne released the dates and locations for his upcoming tour, he took a tour of his own.

The multi-platinum recording artist stopped by Boulder and spent the day with Sanders. Not only is the school located in one of the most beautiful regions in the United States, if not the world, its athletic facilities are first class.

Deion Sanders took Lil Wayne on a tour.

The football program operates out of a $177 million facility, which left Tunechi in awe the entire time.

They began in the lounge and stopped by the commissary, where Weezy taught Prime that Tabasco was first made in Louisiana, his home state. Today you learned!

From there, they checked out the team meeting room. Lil Wayne was fascinated by the clock that is used to keep coaches on schedule when addressing the team.

The indoor practice facility and weight room was up next, and Travis Hunter Jr. joined in on the tour.

Before heading back out into the Colorado cold to check out the stadium, Sanders brought the multi-platinum recording artist into the locker room. That is where his mind was blown.

The Buffaloes locker room is so nice that Lil Wayne couldn’t even comprehend that he was standing in the locker room. He joked that Coach Prime is going to have a hard time getting his players to be sad after a loss because they get to return to the tricked out space.

Lil Wayne was impressed by Colorado and it’s not hard to see why. Once Sanders and his staff can get prospects past the initial hesitation about going to school and playing in the cold, they get to recruit to one of the nicest facilities in the conference, if not the country.