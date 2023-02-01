Deion Sanders Hauls In Solid Recruiting Class, Shows Signs Of Things To Come

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class is in the books, and it’s very solid.

National Signing Day got underway Wednesday, and as of this afternoon, Sanders and the Buffaloes compiled the 29th class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

That beat more historically powerful programs like Ole Miss, Kentucky, UCLA, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.

Deion Sanders signs a solid recruiting class. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

While there’s still some time for things to shift, Colorado is definitely going to lock up a solid class. Over the past decade, Colorado has just broken into the top four twice: 2017 and 2020.

Now, Colorado is primed and ready to welcome a top-30 class before Deion Sanders has even coached a game.

Deion Sanders is elevating Colorado.

In this class, the Buffaloes signed three four star prospects out of high school, have a hard commit from five star DB Cormani McClain, and have four players rated as at least four star transfer prospects. That latter group includes five star Travis Hunter and Deion’s son QB Shedeur Sanders.

For comparison, Colorado didn’t sign a single four star player out of high school or from the transfer portal last season.

Now, the team will bring in seven players that are at least four star prospects. Yeah, you can say things are changing in Boulder and changing in a big way.

Shedeur Sanders followed his dad Deion Sanders to Colorado. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sanders might not have won any games yet, but his impact is crystal clear. In recruiting alone, Sanders turned Colorado around before a single regular snap has been played. That should give Colorado fans plenty of hope and optimism.