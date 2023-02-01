Urban Meyer Reveals Realistic Expectations For Deion Sanders At Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Urban Meyer expects Deion Sanders to be a success at Colorado.

The Buffaloes have been in the news nonstop since hiring Sanders away from Jackson State, and everyone has one question on their mind: Can Primetime work in the Power 5?

Even though he hasn’t coached a game yet, Sanders is already having a massive impact in Boulder and expectations inch higher with every passing day.

You can now add Urban Meyer to the list of people who expect Deion Sanders to get the job done.

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado? (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Urban Meyer thinks Deion Sanders will turn things around.

“I think he’s going to flip it. Nothing crazy in the first year, but in the first couple years, I’d say certainly a bowl game and an eight or nine-win season,” Meyer explained on the “All Things Covered” podcast, according to CBS Sports.

The three-time college national champion further added, “With much is given, much is expected and I think they’re going to feel that real soon. There’s a lot going on. Colorado and Prime is everywhere in the news. He’s getting recruits and recruits are talking about him. I think it’s one of the best things to happen to Colorado football since Bill McCartney in 1990 when they won it all.”

Expectations are through the roof for Sanders.

If you didn’t know just how bad Colorado was, you might think Sanders is going to cruise to success given how people talk about him.

It almost seems like it’s a foregone conclusion he’s going to be a smashing success in Boulder. Everyone seems to think he’s going to work out, and there’s no question Colorado’s recruiting has seen a massive improvement during his short tenure.

Urban Meyer has high hopes for Deion Sanders at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

However, we’re still talking about one of the worst programs in the P5. The Buffaloes went 1-11 in 2022 and 4-8 in 2021.

Colorado needs to load up on talent and then build a culture from the ground up. Sanders is already doing both, but as “Miracle” fans know, it’s one thing to be young and promising and then actually good.

Deion Sanders faces huge expectations at Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

However, when a grizzled veteran coach like Urban Meyer sings your praises, you know you’re doing something right. It’s going to be incredible to see what Deion Sanders does this upcoming season. Expectations are truly soaring before a single snap has been played.