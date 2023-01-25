Deion Sanders Goes Snowmobiling In Vail, Claims It ‘Changed My Life’

All it took for Deion Sanders was one trip to Vail, Colorado, feeling the power of a Ski-Doo snowmobile on the freshest white powder Mother Nature had in her arsenal, and the new Colorado football coach was instantly hooked.

“When I tell you Vail, Colorado changed my life, I’ll never be the same,” Prime Time said Tuesday on Instagram. “Vail, Colorado is off the chain,” Prime added. Now keep in mind, Prime isn’t trying to recruit some stud linebacker out of Vail. I’m not even sure if a stud linebacker has ever come out of Vail in the history of Vail or college football.

Deion Sanders, who ran a 4.21 at the NFL Combine back in 1989, ran a little faster than that on his supercharged Ski-Doo rental during a weekend trip to Vail with girlfriend Tracey Edmonds. / Instagram

Deion, along with girlfriend Tracey Edmonds, the powder, and now it’s over. The 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer, who has experienced all the finest things in life, just went through a life-changing moment. Take the man at his word. You might think Deion is full of s–t most of the time, but this appears straight from the heart.

“Vail, Colorado…I’m coming back. It’s unbelievable,” Deion said in closing before thanking his athletic director for hooking him up.

Life sure is changing for Prime. It wasn’t that long ago when he would spend his days on Instagram Story pumping out content from his fishing pond where he’d catch monster bass and talk life. Now the Texas ranch is for sale and from everything he’s showing on Instagram these days, Deion has everything he needs in life right there in Colorado.

Prime and Tracey enjoying their new life in Colorado. / Instagram

His kids love to snowboard. He loves to snowmobile. There are plenty of bass to catch in Colorado lakes and he’s flipping 5-star recruits.

Deion has a five-year, $29.5 million contract and it’s entirely possible he’ll pay back the state/boosters in tourism and exposure dollars before the end of year one of this project. As of last week, early season ticket deposits for Colorado season tickets sat at around 2,000 compared to 200-300 in January for a typical season before Deion took the job.

And now he’s singing the praises for the snowmobiling community. Think of the marketing dollars they’re saving thanks to this guy. You’ll have tens of thousands of Texans making the trip north in their massive SUVs looking for Prime’s hot snowmobiling spot.

This is a man who just had himself a great weekend. Take it from Prime, go find happiness. Jump on a snowmobile in Vail.