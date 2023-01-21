Deion Sanders Unable To Tend To His Horses, Puts 42-Acre Farmhouse On Market

If you have any spare change lying around and don’t need to buy eggs, you may wanna check out Deion Sanders’ $1.5 million mansion in Canton, Mississippi.

Because that boy just hit the market and it is a BANGER.

Sanders put the cozy little 5,300-square-foot farmhouse on Realtor.com earlier this week, and it features five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

It sits on 42 acres – so hopefully you’re not claustrophobic – and also includes a 4-acre lake and four horse stalls tucked into a two-bedroom barn.

Giddy-up, Coach Prime!

Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado late last month, and has been in the news virtually every day.

Prime even made a cameo in Ed Reed’s insane Instagram Live video earlier Saturday after Reed and Bethune-Cookman parted ways after a historic 25-day run.

Between the cameos and balls-to-the-wall recruiting – Prime’s seemingly poached every single good college football player in America over the past month – it appears Sanders simply no longer has time to tend to the horses in Mississippi.

Thus, he put this bad boy on the market for a cool $1.5 milly earlier in the week and is now waiting to get a couple bites.

The housing market has cooled over the past year, so I don’t know how this process is gonna unfold.

That being said, Deion Sanders always seems to get his way, so my guess is you better act fast before someone else jumps in.

Happy bidding!