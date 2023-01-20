Deion Sanders Does It Again, This time Flipping Five-Star CB Cormani McClain From Miami To Colorado

He has done it again, this time at Colorado. Deion Sanders has now flipped another five-star cornerback, as Cormani McClain has committed to the Buffaloes.

For the second straight season, Deion Sanders has the #1 ranked cornerback. Last season, in a shock to the college football world, five-star Travis Hunter committed to Sanders at Jackson State. Now in Boulder, Deion flipped McClain from Miami, where he had been committed since the fall.

The new staff at Colorado made it their mission to get the cornerback from Lakeland High School in Florida. It’s one thing for a blue blood school to come in and flip a home-state prospect, but for Deion Sanders to get him at Colorado should be a warning sign to other colleges.

Simply put, Sanders and his recruiting staff aren’t messing around in Boulder, they’re coming for all the top-talent.

Breaking News: Cormani McClain announces he has committed to The University Of Colorado to play for Coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/TxzWKgJivS — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 20, 2023

To now do this in back-to-back classes is another notch in the belt for Deion Sanders, especially knowing Travis Hunter will be lining up on the other side of the field. He won’t get them all, but Sanders is putting together a nice class at Colorado, now with Cormani McClaiwhile also building towards the future.

We can talk all we want about playing for a school like Colorado, but just like he did at Jackson State, Sanders is still bringing the heat on the recruiting trail. If he can keep this up, maybe the Pac-12 will have to start worrying about Colorado on the field in a few years.

But Deion Sanders is recruiting the transfer portal and high school’s like a coach that’s ready to put the college football world on notice, immediately.