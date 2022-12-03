Defending Super Bowl Champion QB Matthew Stafford Likely Out For Season As He Hits IR

Talk about a Super Bowl hangover. The Los Angeles Rams won the world championship last season but have limped to a 3-8 record this year and now Matthew Stafford’s disaster season is likely over.

Stafford suffered an apparent head injury in the team’s Week 11 loss against New Orleans. He was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol and has not played since. Stafford had since cleared the concussion protocol but was battling a neck injury.

It appears that neck injury will now end his season … and maybe his career.

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on IR. pic.twitter.com/8t09PJiyRy — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2022

It’s been reported that his wife, Kelly, is very scared about his concussion history. Plus, having won a Super Bowl, Stafford accomplished the goal that he set out when he was traded from Detroit.

READ: MATTHEW STAFFORD’S WIFE ‘ANGRY, CONCERNED’ ABOUT CONCUSSION

The former #1 overall pick is 11th in NFL history with 52,082 passing yards. He’s fourth among active quarterbacks, only trailing Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Could Matt Stafford’s career be over?

This season will be one to forget for Stafford and harkens back to some of the dark days with the Lions.

Stafford threw 10 touchdowns in 9 starts but also had 8 interceptions. He will post the third-lowest yards/attempt in his career at 6.4. His 232 yards passing per game will also be the third-lowest of his 14-year career.

The Rams offensive line is a complete disaster and is largely to blame for Stafford — and the entire offense’s — struggles. Stafford was sacked on 8.7% of dropbacks, the highest rate in his entire career by an entire percentage point (7.7% in 2017 Detroit season is next).

Matthew Stafford’s offensive line didn’t do him any favors in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The team already lost Cooper Kupp to a season-ending injury and the season is now a completely lost one. With no first round picks for the foreseeable future and a rebuild on the horizon, could Stafford, head coach Sean McVay and star defender Aaron Donald — also out for the season — all retire this offseason?

If so, it could be a long time before the Los Angeles Rams are a relevant NFL franchise again.