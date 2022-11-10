Matthew Stafford’s Wife ‘Angry, Concerned’ About Concussion

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford, is “concerned” about her husband’s latest concussion, which he suffered Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Kelly made her thoughts public in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday, adding that she’s “not OK” and hopes the concern over “head health” in the NFL improves.

“I have every emotion running through me,” she said. “Concerned, angry, sad, tired … all of them.”

Kelly Stafford breaks down over Matthew Stafford’s concussion

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have been married for nearly eight years now, and Kelly has been vocal in recent months about her concern over concussions in the NFL.

She was particularly disturbed after Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion in September, breaking down in tears while talking about it on her podcast.

Stafford was put in the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier this week after Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Bucs.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is angry over latest concussion. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Head coach Sean McVay said the QB entered the protocol Tuesday after the team’s medical staff did their “cleanup after the game” and “determined that they felt like that was the best thing for him.”

McVay said the medical team ultimately decided to put Stafford in the protocol after asking him a series of questions after the game.

“What they ascertained as a result of those questions made them feel like, ‘Hey, the appropriate thing for the person and the player in this instance is to put him in the protocol,'” McVay added.

McVay said Stafford did not show any signs of a concussion during the actual game.