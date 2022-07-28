Kelly Stafford doesn’t have time to deal with the haters and critics.

The wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made some waves recently when dropped a fire shot on Instagram that cropped out her husband, minus his fat Super Bowl ring.

Well, apparently, some people didn’t like her outfit, but she didn’t let the cynicism slow her down. She shared a photo of herself in the same outfit on the page for her podcast and wrote, “

I get so many DMs telling me I need to dress more feminine…so, I wore a suit.”

Talk that trash, Kelly! Talk that trash to the haters! You’re the wife of a Super Bowl champion and you have a podcast that’s popular in your own right.

If people want to come for you over your outfit choice, return fire effectively, accurately and in overwhelming fashion.

Kelly Stafford trolls her critics on Instagram. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Also, you have to admit that Kelly controls the narrative on social media.

Matthew dropped his first ever Instagram post, and she responded with one that stole the show immediately.

She’s an elite talent in all respects, and if the Rams manage to repeat as champions, we could see her bring things to a brand new level.

Kelly Stafford calls out her critics on Instagram. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Also, let’s never forget when she dropped one of the greatest videos ever made when she called out COVID insanity!