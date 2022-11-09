Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered concussion protocol, according to head coach Sean McVay.

It’s unclear how or when Stafford’s injury occurred. He played the entire game of the Rams last minute loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday.

McVay told reporters Wednesday that Stafford entered the protocol.

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol, per HC Sean McVay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2022

STAFFORD HAS STARTED EVERY GAME THIS SEASON

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the Rams head coach said the team will take the injury day by day. It’s unclear if Stafford actually has a concussion.

"We'll take it a day at a time with him."



🎥 Coach McVay says Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/52dfl69TUG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2022

This past offseason, Stafford announced that he underwent elbow surgery because of lingering arm problems. At the time, McVay said that he planned to use his quarterback just as much as he did during his Super Bowl Championship run last season.

There’s no doubt that the quarterback has seen some regression this year. In eight games Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns as well as eight interceptions. Meanwhile, the Rams are in third place in the NFC West at 3-5. They’ve also lost four of their last five.

THE NFL IS PAYING ATTENTION TO CONCUSSION-RELATED INJURIES

One thing is for sure, if Stafford was allowed to play, he’d be out there. He has been one of the most durable quarterbacks throughout his career. Heading into this year, he started every game in 10 of his last 11 seasons, as well as all 8 games this year.

However, with the NFL still dealing with heavy criticism regarding the aftermath of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury, it’s understandable how doctors don’t want to take a chance with Stafford. An independent neuro trauma consultant that examined Tua ended up getting fired.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins is attended to after being injured earlier this season. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

McVay said that Los Angeles’ training staff and medical staff evaluated Stafford after Sunday’s game and determined that he should be put into the protocol.

Should Stafford miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, backup quarterback John Wolford would take the helm.

The 27-year-old Wake Forest alum has only started in two career NFL games. One was during Week 17 of 2020 when Wolford completed 2 of 38 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown. The week after he started when the team played the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs, but was injured in the first quarter and had to leave the game.