Matthew Stafford Back In Concussion Protocol; Rams Play Third-String QB As Replacement

The Los Angeles Rams can’t catch a break.

One week after losing top wideout Cooper Kupp to a serious ankle injury, the Rams are struggling to keep QB Matthew Stafford healthy after he went down Sunday with an apparent head injury.

The Rams are evaluating whether Stafford suffered a concussion after a third-quarter sack where he was slow to get up. Saints linebacker Demario Davis got the hit on Stafford.

The Rams shortly announced that he was in concussion protocol. He missed Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals because of a concussion. On Friday, he was cleared to play against New Orleans.

Stafford helped give the Rams a halftime lead, 14-10. He exited the game with 11-of-18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard score to Tutu Atwell and 6-yard TD to Allen Robinson.

MATTHEW STAFFORD’S WIFE ‘ANGRY, CONCERNED’ ABOUT CONCUSSION

Backup QB John Wolford got the start last week, but third-stringer Bryce Perkins got the nod when Stafford went down on Sunday.

Rams fans were surely apoplectic to see the reigning champs fall under the influence of injuries again.

