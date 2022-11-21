NFLPA ‘Monitoring’ Rams’ Handling Of Matthew Stafford This Week

The NFLPA is putting on its Tua Tagovailoa-detective hat again. This time, though, they’re watching the Los Angeles Rams and QB Matthew Stafford.

One day after Stafford left the Saints game with concussion symptoms, the NFL’s Player’s Union is said to be “monitoring” how the Rams handle Stafford this week.

The 34-year-old missed last week’s game against the Cardinals after suffering a concussion the week prior, but returned Sunday for the first half before ultimately leaving in the third quarter after a hit to the head.

According to the Rams, Stafford has not yet been placed back in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

NFLPA watching Rams, Stafford this week. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NFL cracks down on concussions, watching Matthew Stafford

The NFL and NFLPA are on high alert this season for any concussion-related injuries after drama surrounding the Miami Dolphins and QB Tua Tagovailoa earlier this year.

Tagovailoa left a game against the Buffalo Bills after a hit to the head, and appeared to stumble on his way off the field. He later returned to lead the Dolphins to a second-half comeback, and said after the game it was his back – not head – that forced him out of the game.

Tagovailoa then played against the Bengals three days later, and was stretchered off the field and hospitalized with a concussion suffered in the second quarter.

The NFLPA immediately launched an investigation, and found the Dolphins followed all protocols. Still, the league revamped its concussion protocol guidelines in the wake of Tagovailoa’s situation, clamping down on players returning to play after entering the protocol.

While it hasn’t received the national attention that Tagovailoa did, Stafford’s situation bears watching. His wife, Kelly Stafford, has been vocal in recent weeks about her concerns with the NFL’s handling of concussions.

“I hope as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it,” she said in a social media post.

If Stafford does enter the protocol, he will almost certainly will miss Sunday night’s game at Kansas City. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins relieved Stafford against the Saints.