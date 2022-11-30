Aaron Donald To Miss Game Against Seahawks, Potentially Get Shut Down For Season

If you’re still not convinced that Rams DT Aaron Donald, 31, is superhuman, his first go at injury may finally convince you.

The seven-time All-Pro player is expected to miss his first game as an NFL pro (due to injury) Sunday when the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks.

Donald’s injury came against the Kansas City Chiefs last week — the damage was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain.

#Rams star DT Aaron Donald has already been declared out for Sunday's game, coach Sean McVay said. He’s dealing with a high-ankle sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

Donald has missed two games in the past, both due to a contract holdout in 2017. It’s very plausible that Donald could miss the remaining six games of the season as LA spirals downward, with no real shot at making the postseason heading into Week 13.

His injury also comes with speculation that the Rams may shut down their defensive crown jewel for the season with the team sitting at 3-8. Donald’s streak of consecutive games played will wrap at 86 games.

Head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that Donald is set to miss the upcoming NFC West matchup, also lauding the DT’s longevity as an extremely physical D-lineman.

”That’s what makes Aaron, Aaron,” McVay said. ”He’s unbelievable. To be able to play through that, the toughness, everything that he embodies is what you love.”

The Rams have been an all-around mess coming off their Super Bowl-winning season.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have also been considered early-season shutdown candidates.

Stafford has been in concussion protocol twice in the past three weeks while Kupp has been sidelined due to surgery on a right ankle injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.

Donald has played a modest campaign this season: accruing 49 combined tackles and five sacks.

