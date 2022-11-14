ProFootballDoc: Cooper Kupp Significant Ankle Injury

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited Sunday’s game with a significant left ankle injury. By video, his foot is planted as he is hit on the outside of the leg causing the ankle to twist in abnormal fashion.

The initial worry film video analysis is for a high ankle sprain with potential left midshaft fibula fracture. Rams head coach Sean McVay’s post game comments were not reassuring.

Sean McVay says no update on Cooper Kupp. Says “didn’t look good, didn’t sound good.” Reiterates he has no update. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 14, 2022

As a former head team physician in the NFL, I can assure you that the medical staff has a pretty good idea if not the exact diagnosis immediately post game. It is routine for a team to play it close to the vest, especially when there is bad news.

A worst case scenario is the fracture with ligament damage. A best case scenario is isolated injury. But that still means likely short term IR with Kupp out a minimum of four weeks.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed but it certainly seems last years Super Bowl MVP is headed for an extended absence. This may be the death blow for a Rams team who is in last place in their division and just suffered its sixth loss of the season.