DeAndre Hopkins Posts Unconvincing Video Intimating He Wants To Stay With Arizona Cardinals

The DeAndre Hopkins trade saga didn’t end during the NFL Draft. Despite many thinking the Arizona Cardinals would trade the veteran wide receiver, they did not. Yet.

There’s also thought that Hopkins wants to be traded. That makes sense. DeAndre Hopkins is nearly 31 years old. He’s been in the NFL for 10 seasons but has played in just six career playoff games.

Why would he want to stay with the Arizona Cardinals, who almost certainly are going to be terrible in 2023?

Plus, quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to miss at least half the season, if not more. Hopkins probably doesn’t want to spend more time catching passes from Colt McCoy.

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals gets set against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

And, it’s not like Hopkins hasn’t added fuel to the trade rumor fire himself. In January, he posted a cryptic Instagram message.

Last month, he sent a tweet — later deleting it — saying he “didn’t want a raise,” which only makes sense if he’s traded. If not, he’s already under contract. The Arizona Cardinals certainly aren’t even considering a raise for the wide receiver due $50 million over the next two seasons.

He also gave an interview to CBS Sports where he reacted to potential trade destinations.

Current Buffalo Bills defender Von Miller said he “talks to Hop all the time” and he wants “to be a Buffalo Bill…”

So, there’s plenty of reason to believe DeAndre Hopkins wants the Arizona Cardinals to trade him.

Yet, on Monday, he posted an Instagram video saying, essentially, he can’t figure out why everyone thinks he wants to leave Arizona.

Looks like DeAndre Hopkins is back in Arizona, via his IG.



“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?”pic.twitter.com/n2PKKJ9dk8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2023

The language choice here says it all. He doesn’t say, “I don’t want to leave.” Or, “I want to stay.”

He simply says, “Who said I want to leave?”

It’s true that DeAndre Hopkins has not outright demanded a trade, at least not publicly. And being in Phoenix, Arizona — where he lives — in May does not indicate he wants to stay with the team.

Where else is he going to train?

It’s more of nothing from DeAndre Hopkins. Yet, it’s more of something from DeAndre Hopkins.

He appears fine to have the drama continue to drag out.

But I’m sick of it. I think everyone else is, too.

Make a move Cardinals and end this madness.