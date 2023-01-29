Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Reportedly Will Not Be Ready For Start Of Next Season

Videos by OutKick

In what was a lost season for the Arizona Cardinal that saw the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

That game occurred on Dec. 12, 2022. ACL recoveries can vary; some players have returned in six to nine months. Others have taken a full year. Based on reports, it appears that Kyler Murray is likely in the latter group.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gets injured against the New England Patriots. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Murray is unlikely to be ready for the start of next season, which is not surprising. The NFL season begins Sept. 7, 2023. The majority bulk of teams start on Sunday, Sept. 10.

That would represent nine months since the injury. However, Rapoport went on to say that Murray may miss the first half of the NFL season.

“Do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season, or maybe even by the midway point,” Rapoport said. “This injury has to heal perfectly.”

From @NFLGameDay: Healing 100% is most important for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, so don’t expect him ready to start 2023; Meanwhile, #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor detailed his ankle surgery for me and why it was the best decision for his future. pic.twitter.com/xGXNWvzOVf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

The midway point of the NFL season occurs around early-mid November, which puts Murray on track for about an 11-month recovery.

Kyler Murray injury presents wrinkle in Cardinals head coach search

That puts an interesting twist on the Cardinals head coaching search. Whoever they hire is coming in knowing he likely won’t have his starting quarterback for possible eight games or more.

Not just his starting quarterback, but his $230 million quarterback.

Kyler Murray posted his worst season since his rookie year before suffering the knee injury. Things started going downhill shortly after he signed his massive contract extension when it was revealed that the contract had a “study clause” in it.

Although the team ultimately removed the clause, the damage was done. The media questioned why a starting NFL quarterback needed to be told to study film. Isn’t that just part of the job?

The Cardinals job doesn’t seem particularly attractive right now. The starting quarterback is recovering from a terrible injury and struggled this season.

The team does hold the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, but one of their best defensive players — and one of the greatest of all-time — just retired.

The team will likely trade its best offensive player, DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals are in full rebuild mode, and the start of the rebuild will occur without the starting quarterback.

Best of luck to the new head coach.