DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet Claiming He Doesn’t Want A Raise

Videos by OutKick

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t want a raise, or, he didn’t want a raise as of Sunday afternoon. He appears to have had a change of heart a few hours later after deleting a tweet that caught the NFL world’s attention.

What Hopkins’ future holds has been one of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason. While he is under contract with the Arizona Cardinals thru the 2024 season, he carries a cap hit of over $30 million next season before it drops to $26 million the following year.

With the Cardinals entering rebuild mode with a starting set to miss a large chunk of next season due to injury, most expect the franchise to try and trade Hopkins.

That proposition could be much easier said than done given Hopkins’ current contract, but according to him, money isn’t any sort of issue.

Hopkins tweeted “Hopkins doesn’t want a raise” signed with his nickname ‘Nuke’ on Sunday afternoon, but later deleted it. He didn’t follow it up with another tweet, either, his last original tweet was sent on March 15.

DeAndre Hopkins may want a raise, or maybe he doesn’t, according to his tweet. (Getty Images)

Hopkins going back on his word – which the deleted tweet suggests – could be significant or it could be absolutely nothing.

At the end of the day, it’s just a simple tweet, but if Hopkins truly doesn’t care about the money he may get in a re-negotiated contract or from a team that may sign him if he’s cut by the Cardinals, it could go a long way.

Hopkins wants to land with a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Not many of those teams want to add a veteran wideout with a $50 million cap hit over the next two years, so a little pay cut may be a wise business decision if he hits the free agent market.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris