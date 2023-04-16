DeAndre Hopkins Tweets That He ‘Doesn’t Want A Raise’

Videos by OutKick

One of the intriguing ongoing storylines of the NFL offseason is the next destination for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Currently on the Arizona Cardinals roster, most expect the team to trade Hopkins.

The Cardinals are rebuilding and their starting quarterback is likely to miss at least half of next season. Certainly, Hopkins wants to play for a contender.

In his 10-year career, largely with the Houston Texans, Hopkins has only made the playoffs four times. He has only been part of two victories and never gone past the divisional round.

With that in mind, Hopkins now enters his age-31 season. He isn’t the same receiver he once was, but he can definitely still play at a high level.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He comes with risk, though, as the league suspended him for six games last season for PED use. Adding in injury, Hopkins has missed 15 games over the past two seasons.

Previously, he missed just two games in his first eight seasons combined.

Despite that teams, are likely going to be interested in the veteran wide receiver. And, according to him, money isn’t going to be a major issue.

"Hopkins doesn’t want a raise" – Nuk — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) April 16, 2023

Contractually, though, Hopkins carries some problems. His 2023 cap hit is $30 million. That’s … a lot.

If the Cardinals can’t find a trade partner, they will likely cut Hopkins to save on that massive cap number.

Interestingly, Hopkins has no control over his trade future. Although the contract he signed with Arizona included a full no-trade clause, the clause voided thanks to his suspension.

But Hopkins still has ideas about where he does and does not want to play.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

Clearly, Hopkins is looking for a team that can compete for a Super Bowl with an elite quarterback. But how many of those want a 31-year-old wide receiver owed nearly $20 million with a $30 million cap hit.

It sounds, though, like D-Hop might be willing to renegotiate for the right team. Therein lies his leverage. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but if he refuses to renegotiate with a specific team, it could prevent a trade.

Then, if the Cardinals can’t find a trade partner and cut him, he can choose whatever team he wants.

And if Odell Beckham can get between $15-18 million, Hopkins should be able to earn that as well.

Maybe money isn’t the most important element for Hopkins, though.

That certainly increases his value on the market.