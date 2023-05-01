Despite Great Draft That Potentially Could Land Top Two Picks In 2024, Cardinals Head Coach Refuses To Meet With Media

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals had a very good weekend at the NFL Draft. They wanted to trade down from third overall to obtain more draft capital. The team did that, swapping spots with the Texans before moving back up to #6 overall.

Although I think they should have stayed at 12 and taken an offensive tackle there — rather than trading up for Ohio State’s Paris Johnson — they still picked up some good value.

In the trade with Houston, Arizona acquired the Texans’ 2024 first-round pick. In addition to their own, they have two first rounders next year. And since the Cardinals and Texans figure to be among the league’s worst, those are very valuable selections.

Paris Johnson Jr. reacts with excitement after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals during Round One of the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In fact, Pro Football Focus believes the Arizona Cardinals could hold the #1 and #2 overall picks next year. Only one team in NFL history — the 1992 Indianapolis Colts — has ever selected at #1 and #2 in the same NFL Draft.

In addition, the Cardinals traded back in the second round — to allow the Titans to select quarterback Will Levis — and acquired even more draft picks for 2024. As of now, Arizona has two first-round picks, a second-round pick and three third-round picks.

Plus, it appears they’d still like to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a deal that could net MORE 2024 draft picks.

That’s smart business for a team that doesn’t expect to be competitive in 2023. Their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, could miss half the season or more. And they added all those picks while still making nine selections in 2023.

This is a team that should be ready to contend by 2024.

But they got some bad news right before the NFL Draft. The NFL determined that Arizona tampered with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who ultimately became the Cardinals head coach.

To settle the dispute, the teams made a draft-pick swap.

Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources.



Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft. pic.twitter.com/NTl49BleJE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

Monti Ossenfort admits to tampering mistake in Jonathan Gannon hire. Monti had a phone conversation with JG days following the NFC Championship Game during a non-contact period. #AZCardinals swap 3rd round picks with #Eagles, receive their 5th round pick next year. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/jjY63pBSOT — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 28, 2023

Despite the settlement, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly furious with Gannon. It seems as though his focus wasn’t entirely on the Super Bowl. That can’t happen, especially when a coach is the defensive coordinator of a team about to face Patrick Mahomes.

These comments probably didn’t help, either.

#Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon talking about his comfortability with the media, but mentions how difficult it could be in Philadelphia.



(via Cardinals YouTube) pic.twitter.com/YgQKEyJkoZ — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) April 21, 2023

Perhaps because of those issues, the team did not make Gannon available at all during the NFL Draft. That’s very rare for a coach to not speak to the media once over the entire Draft weekend.

It’s especially rare because Gannon coaches a team that made several big moves during the NFL Draft, as mentioned.