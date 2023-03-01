Eagles Star Calls Out Former DC And Current Cardinals Head Coach Over Super Bowl Loss

Videos by OutKick

Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson thinks Jonathan Gannon is to blame for Philly losing the Super Bowl.

The Eagles lost an absolute 38-35 dog fight to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and it was definitely a gut-wrenching loss for Philadelphia. Well, Gardner-Johnson thinks you can lay the blame right at Gannon’s feet.

In a now-deleted tweet, the talented DB called out the team’s former DC and current Cardinals head coach for not putting the defense “in position to make plays.” I guess Gannon is solely at fault for the team’s second half, according to the Philly star.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calling out Jonathan Gannon. pic.twitter.com/RN7BB7JwN0 — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 1, 2023

The tweet appeared to be up for less than an hour before the delete button was smashed. C.J. Gardner-Johnson followed it up with a tweet about going back to sleep.

Clearly, he’s not stressed.

Going back to sleep 😴 ✌🏾 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 1, 2023

C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Jonathan Gannon.

I think it’s safe to say Gannon might not be on Gardner-Johnson’s Christmas card list. You don’t often see stuff like this in pro sports.

Generally speaking, conflict and disagreements are settled behind closed doors. Now that Gannon left Philly to take over the Cardinals, it’s open season in Gardner-Johnson’s mind to air his true feelings.

This is an ugly look though. Again, drama is often dealt with behind closed doors. It’s not dealt with in the public.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson deletes tweet critical of Jonathan Gannon. (Credit: Twitter)

How quickly did the Eagles tell Gardner-Johnson to delete this tweet?

Seeing as how it was up for less than an hour, it’s almost a guarantee someone on the Eagles immediately brought C.J. Gardner-Johnson back to his senses.

How quickly do we think Nick Sirianni or someone else was on the phone with him? Five minutes? Ten minutes? As soon as he hit send and it posted?

Whatever happened, it happened quickly.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson rips Jonathan Gannon on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While this will get Gardner-Johnson a very awkward talking to from the Eagles brass, it’s internet content gold. The fact he just went back to sleep is the cherry on top.