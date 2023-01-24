CJ Gardner-Johnson Reportedly Has His KIA Stolen After Eagles’ Playoff Win

Whoever did this has no Soul. Just days after beating the brakes off the New York Giants, one Eagles player has fallen victim to car theft in his own city.

Philly cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly had his KIA stolen on Monday — posting a video to his Instagram account, warning the suspect at large that he’s coming after him like Liam Neeson.

Gardner-Johnson also had some harsh words for the city of Philadelphia after delivering a win for the city at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

“I know exactly who stole my sh*t, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?” Gardner-Johnson posted on his Instagram Live.

CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen today in Philly, per his IG Live: “I know exactly who stole my sh**, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?”pic.twitter.com/2gnNYgwTCr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 23, 2023

Philly ended New York’s Cinderella season with their third-straight win of the year over the G-Men after molly-whopping them in Week 14 with a 26-point win and finishing them off in the regular season with a Week 18 victory.

CJ Car-less-Johnson / Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“Dude, where’s my car?” – CJGJ / Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no telling how far the Eagles will fly as they brace for a NFC championship matchup against the 49ers. Gardner-Johnson’s down for the ride.

Thankfully it’s a home game for the Eagles, so Gardner-Johnson may be able to take the shuttle.