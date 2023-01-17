Chicago Is Tired Of Being Carjacked & One (Alleged) Scumbag Paid The Price

If what we’re being told on social media is true, the people of Chicago are fed up with the carjackings and in one case it turned into vigilante street violence against the alleged scumbag criminal.

Chiraq police scanner and crime analysis social media accounts say a viral video showing a man being beaten on a downtown street is the direct result of an alleged carjacking of a Kia.

“If you don’t like this response by the would-be police and also don’t want police, this is what street justice looks like and oftentimes, it’s much, much, much less forgiving than the court system,” the person behind the 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner Twitter account wrote Monday.

Let’s go to the footage and see this alleged carjacking response:

A man tried stealing a car.

He was subsequently beaten by the would-be victims in downtown #Chicago

pic.twitter.com/ifuH91OzyQ

Excessive?

That’s for the police to decide if they have time to even worry about such a beating when there are people being gunned down left and right. What’s not up for debate is that Chiraq has a serious carjacking issue that’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Monday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after he stole a car at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man in the Ashburn neighborhood. In the Aurora neighborhood, three punks are wanted for carjacking delivery drivers who leave cars running. The three scumbags are wanted for pulling nine jackings in the last month.

And then there’s the 16-year-old boy who allegedly carjacked 11 people at gunpoint in less than seven hours in August. The teen was finally arrested last week by Chicago police.

Oh, there’s more.

Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, one south Chicago neighborhood saw 12 carjackings at gunpoint where the criminals were described to be between 15 and 21 years of age.

Now for the astounding statistics that signal a breaking point for a city where motor vehicle is up a whopping 139% compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, if you dig a little deeper into the crime statistics from the Chicago Police Department, you find that carjackings are up 175% compared to 2019 when Lori Lightfoot became the city’s mayor.

According to Matt Rosenberg of WirePoints, which tracks the Illinois economy and government, there appears to be a reason why 2022 carjackings in Chicago didn’t surpass 2021 — criminals learned via online videos how to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles with a USB cord.

The so-called “Kia Boy” thefts caused a massive rise in Chicago car thefts. The numbers speak for themselves.

And now you have what is alleged to be a severe street beating over an attempted jacking.

It was just a matter of time.