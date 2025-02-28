White House Reporter Natalie Winters Triggers Libs With Her Bookcase, Deranged Don Lemon & Looney LeBron!

Hotty toddy, gosh almighty! It's a Friday, I STILL ain't touching the Ole Miss thing with a 10-foot pole, and I started my morning by smoking some jerky on the Traeger so I could leave the First Lady with a snack while I'm gone all weekend.

And hey! The Libs let us get to another weekend. IDIOTS! Who has it better than us today? Nobody. Certainly not Europe. Last day of February – let's get AFTER it.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we trigger the Libs with firecracker White House reporter Natalie Winters, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, a couple lazy federal employees whining to MSNBC because they can't act like functioning adults, and I may have to dock the Trump Administration a few points after yesterday's debacle.

I have to be fair, right? It's been a good first month. Yesterday was a shitshow, and it was not necessary. Let's regroup today and go into the weekend with some momentum.

Grab you a Friday afternoon Busch Latte, slug it down like a patriot, grab you another one, and then settle in for a final-day-of-February 'Cap!

Pour one out for federal worker Cathy

I hate to start a Friday class on a somber note, but sometimes you have to play the hand you've been dealt. And big bad Elon Musk has left us no choice.

Remember last week when he told all the federal employees – who you and I pay, by the way – that they had to tell him what they accomplished in an email from HR? Well, it turns out some folks were so turned off by this heinous act that they had to show up to work on a Saturday to get the job done.

That's right – a Saturday. Federal worker Cathy from Virginia bravely told her story to MSNBC last night.

#Thoughts&Prayers:

While Cathy didn't enjoy the #content, we did!

Good God. These people are just the worst. The pussification of America on full display right here. It's amazing, really, how inept they are.

Look, was the whole email thing silly? Sure. But boy, did it DERAIL the Libs. What a meltdown. And these are the people we're paying!

I reckon that was sort of the point of the email, though, right? Sort of like throwing a line out in the ocean. Maybe you get a bit. Maybe you don't. The dummy who does bite, though, deserves what they get.

This lady bit. And she bit HARD. Oh, woe is me! I had to work on a Saturday because I couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time during the week.

Oh, the misery! Big bad Trump and Elon are asking what I do for a living. Waa-waa-waaaaaahhhhhhh!

Cathy – the American people are paying YOU. You work for US. You don't wanna work on a Saturday? Gee, here's a thought – be a better adult during the week.

Dealing with the Libs is like dealing with a toddler. Hell, I have a toddler, and she's way easier to manage. Insanity.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big week of it. Might as well stay right here with the looney-left to start us off!

Don Lemon is BACK, LeBron's still got it & Natalie takes us home

Whooooof. What a week. Couple thoughts …

1. The OG MLB on FOX theme song is approximately 1 billion times better than the NFL on FOX one. There, I said it. Not even close.

2. The witches of The View are truly the best. They're so insane it hurts my brain.

3. Did you know that English wasn't our official language? No you didn't. Don't lie.

4. Yesterday was the first big test for MAGA bikini congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, and, unfortunately, she failed.

Well, they all did. The entire Trump administration failed yesterday. It wasn't a great showing, let's just be honest about it. The rollout of the Epstein documents was such a cluster, I don't even know where to begin. It was a debacle. We need to take it on the chin and move forward.

It was a bad look for Pam Bondi. A bad look for Anna Paulina. A bad look for Kash. Frankly, a bad look for all the influencers who got the documents first and paraded them around Twitter like they just found a Golden Ticket.

Bad taste, and, frankly, an unnecessary error by the Trump team.

Not a fatal one by any means, because in the grand scheme of things, a bunch of influencers looking foolish on Twitter isn't a huge deal, but just an unnecessary one. I shit on Libs all the time. I praise this White House all the time. But, I have to be fair here. Yesterday was a cluster. Let's regroup today and fix it.

But, it's not all bad - there are signs we might be back. Trump did step up to the plate and roasted Zelenskyy earlier this afternoon, so things are headed in the right direction!

OK, rapid-fire time! First up? Back to dumping on the Libs!

Amazing. What HAPPENED to this dude? He's always been a wacko, but never like this. Insane stuff here from Donny. Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real. Where the hell is the vaccine for THAT?

Next? Let's check in with OutKick fan-favorite LeBron James!

Incredible stuff here from LeBron. Truly out-of-touch behavior. Love it. Love this sort of dumbassery on a Friday afternoon. Gets the juices FLOWING.

Nothing speaks to me like LeBron James, who has "Chosen 1" tattooed across his back, saying he never asked to be the face of the NBA. Nothing. What a world he must live in.

OK, that's it for today. I've got to head on up to St. Augustine to get a weekend full of shenanigans started.

Wish us luck!

Take us home, Nat.

