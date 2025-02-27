CNN Humiliates Itself With Wild Anti-Trump Dictatorship Claim: WATCH

A truly bizarre scene unfolded Wednesday night on CNN.

CNN has been on a truly unhinged run after President Donald Trump's return to the White House, and it appears the network has no intention of slowing down with its wackiness.

That was on full display Wednesday night.

Bizarre scene unfolds on CNN.

A "News Night With Abby Phillip" segment got extremely awkward when Toure appeared to indicate Trump will put someone in charge of the military who will ruin the Constitution.

Toure didn't seem to know something obvious to most fifth-graders in America. The President is the ultimate authority with the military, and no President would ever give up that authority.

"The President is in charge of the military, is he not," Scott Jennings asked, and was met with incredibly awkward silence.

You can watch the scene unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If you're going to accuse President Trump of being a dictator, you should at least know how the command structure of the government and military works.

The President is the ultimate authority of the executive branch, and he's the ultimate authority of the military as Commander-in-Chief.

Yet, Toure didn't seem to know that basic fact while arguing Trump was going to install a strongman to destroy the Constitution. He also did the classic tactic of saying it with so much confidence that he couldn't possibly be wrong.

Fortunately for Toure, Abby Phillips came in to bail him out. She should just have let the panel sit there silently until Toure realized how the American system of government works.

What did you think of the scene we all watched unfold? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.