Trump Brutally Roasts Zelenskyy With Simple Comment: WATCH

President Donald Trump didn't seem too impressed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's outfit for their Friday meeting.

The Ukrainian leader and Trump met Friday at the White House to sign a rare minerals deal as the war against Russia rages on.

Despite Russia taking significant territory in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has held out for more than three years through intense fighting.

Zelenskyy is now hoping the aid keeps flowing.

President Donald Trump roasts Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader is known for wearing tracksuits no matter the setting. Why? Your guess is as good as mine. It doesn't seem very professional, but maybe things are different in Eastern Europe.

What was clear during the Friday meeting was that Trump didn't seem overly impressed up greeting Zelenskyy at the White House.

"Look, you're all dressed up," Trump told Zelenskyy while shaking hands at the White House.

You can watch the truly incredible moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make the situation even wilder, Trump later complemented his clothing. What a wild turn of events.

Funny is funny, and President Trump pointing out Zelenskyy couldn't even put on a suit to visit the White House is funny.

He's not just meeting the most powerful man in the world. He's meeting the man who will decide whether America will continue to support Ukraine.

All signs point to aid continuing to flow in return for the rare minerals deal, but at this point, nobody has any idea how this war is going to end.

Hopefully, the dying stops soon because the bloodshed is incredible, and make no mistake about it, Russia is at fault and should leave.

Will that happen? I doubt it, but anything is possible.

What do you think about Trump and the situation with Ukraine? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.