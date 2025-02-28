Lazy Federal Employee Sobs To MSNBC Because She Couldn't Reply To Elon's Email Like A Functioning Adult

Look, I'll be honest here – Elon Musk's email stunt from last week was sort of dumb. Funny, but silly. Fair is fair, and I have to call it from both sides here.

Same with yesterday's debacle of an Epstein rollout from the Trump Administration. Wasn't a great day. Maybe the worst of this second term. Not a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, but an unnecessary error.

Anyway, back to Elon … again, it was silly. BUT, it certainly helped weed out the lazy federal workers who found enough time to bitch and moan to MSNBC and CNN, but NOT enough time to reply to an email.

I mean, just listen to this chick. THESE are the people we're paying:

These people need to go

Good God. These people are just the worst. The pussification of America on full display right here. It's amazing, really, how inept they are.

I reckon that was sort of the point of the email, though, right? Sort of like throwing a line out in the ocean. Maybe you get a bit. Maybe you don't. The dummy who does bite, though, deserves what they get.

This lady bit. And she bit HARD. Oh, woe is me! I had to work on a Saturday because I couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time during the week.

Oh, the misery! Big bad Trump and Elon are asking what I do for a living. Waa-waa-waaaaaahhhhhhh!

These people don't hear how dumb they sound, do they? The Libs see this and think they're the normal ones. They think WE'RE the crazy ones here. Think about that for a second. This lady really thinks she did nothing wrong.

Lady – the American people are paying YOU. You work for US. You don't wanna work on a Saturday? Gee, here's a thought – be a better adult during the week.

Juggle two things at once. Do your job, take 30 seconds to reply to an email from HR, and then punch out and go to the Applebee's down the road like the rest of us to get hammered on 2-for-1s.

It's easy. It's American. It's quite literally the least you could do.

Be better. Quit bitching.

Let's have a big Friday.