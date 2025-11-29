From Katy Perry Drama To Eminem’s Halftime Show — Thanksgiving Week Was A Feast Of Chaos

All the news you need to know from the Thanksgiving week that was ...

It’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which means it's time to polish off that last slice of leftover pie (we all know you’re going to do it at some point) and get caught up on the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a Thanksgiving week it was…

The President pardoned a couple of turkeys, Jack White and Eminem brought it in Detroit, and some lunatic spent his lunch hour protesting the best holiday on the calendar.

So, let’s get right into it, because I still have a Tupperware of my mom’s signature stuffing in the fridge that is calling my name…

Katy Perry is continuing a years-long legal battle with a dying veteran and is suing him for another $5 million. The popstar says she won’t stop until she is officially crowned the most hateable person on Earth.

Guy Fieri said in a recent interview that his quad muscle "exploded" during a shoot, and he had to undergo surgery. He says that he owes his recovery to the incredible staff at Flavortown General Hospital.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins called Shedeur Sanders the most powerful black man since Barack Obama. Man, imagine how powerful he’d be if he didn’t play for the Browns.

A Campbell’s Soup executive is accused of saying that the company makes food for poor people in a secretly recorded conversation. "What’s wrong with making food for poor people?" asked Golden Corral.

Full House star Jodie Sweetin recently revealed that she blacked out at co-star Candace Cameron-Bure’s wedding when she was just 14 years old. So, by child star standards, she was a bit of a late bloomer.

Jordon Hudson says she plans to sue reporter Pablo Torre over what she says is an inaccurate report. When asked for comment, Hudson’s boyfriend, UNC head coach Bill Belichick, offered the following response: *Indecipherable grunt*

Jack White and Eminem performed a highly acclaimed halftime show during the Lions-Packers game on Thanksgiving in Detroit. The NFL says they considered the two for the Super Bowl, but didn’t think enough people would hate it.

Former First Lady Jill Biden was spotted entering a Nantucket lingerie shop on Black Friday. So, we’re all getting what we wanted for Christmas: an image we’ll never be able to erase from our minds.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.