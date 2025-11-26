Kendrick Perkins Delivers Dumbest Take In American History Comparing Shedeur Sanders' Influence To Obama's

Kendrick Perkins has to say ridiculous things, not only because he's a talking head on ESPN and his paycheck depends on it, but he also has to make outlandish comments in order to stay relevant in the content world that has long passed him by.

While we're all aware of the playbook, that doesn't mean we should simply let his moronic claims go by the wayside, especially when he starts comparing rookie quarterbacks to former Presidents.

During a recent sit-down on a show called ‘LGND Talk,' Perkins began singing the praises of Shedeur Sanders after he led the Cleveland Browns to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his first-career start under center. While Perkins is far from the only one wildly overreacting to Sanders' debut for the Browns, he is the only person comparing his influence to that of Barack Obama.

"Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful black man since 2009. You know what happened in 2009? That’s when President Obama got elected in office. He’s the most powerful black man since 2009," Perkins said with a straight face.

Forget dumb sports take, this may very well be the dumbest take in American history. People need to start actively keeping microphones away from Perkins' mouth after this.

Shedeur Sanders was a third-string quarterback on an NFL roster just a couple of weeks ago. Obama was the first black President in the history of the United States. The two do not co-exist in the same ‘power’ and ‘influence’ arenas.

It's fair to assume that Perkins was among the many unserious NFL fans who were legitimately angry that Sanders didn't receive the meaningless game ball after Cleveland's win over the Raiders.

Aside from the word vomit itself, the most frustrating piece in all of this is that nobody will question Perkins' take about Sanders and Obama, it'll just be chalked up to another dumb hot take, and the content world will keep on spinning.