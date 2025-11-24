Unserious Browns Fans Are Livid Shedeur Sanders Didn't Receive Meaningless Game Ball After Win Over Raiders

The Cleveland Browns have won exactly one playoff game since 1995, meaning that their fans have been hardwired to focus solely on the negative side of things.

You can't blame them, either. We're talking about a franchise that has put together four winning seasons over the last 30 years. Nevertheless, it's always fascinating to see how Cleveland fans react after winning games, and in adding rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fold, things have hit an entirely new level of absurdity.

Sanders made his first career start on Sunday, leading the Browns to a 24-10 win on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 11-for-20 through the air for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Sanders was simply fine, by no means great, but by no means bad, either.

One player who was certifiably great against the Raiders was Myles Garrett, who picked up three sacks, five total tackles, and two forced fumbles in Cleveland's win.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tossed Garrett the game ball inside the Browns' locker room after his team's win, and you would have thought he told Sanders he was a bum and told him to walk from Vegas back to Cleveland based on the reaction from fans on social media.

The reality is, of course, the game ball is the definition of meaningless. This isn't a tee-ball team we're talking about here; we're talking about a team in the National Football League, but apparently to some, Sanders not getting his hands on the game ball is a travesty.

These are incredibly unserious people complaining about an incredibly unserious situation.

Sanders undoubtedly deserves props for getting the job done in his first career start, but Cleveland's defense was the difference maker in Sunday's game as it picked up 10 sacks and held Las Vegas to just 268 yards of total offense.

Shedeur will be just fine not getting the game ball after his debut victory, but many of the Browns faithful will need a few days to recover.