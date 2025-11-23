Shedeur Sanders Accomplishes Historic Feat (For The Browns At Least) In Winning First NFL Start

Shedeur Sanders started the day talking like there was nothing unusual about this, even though he was making the first start of his NFL career and the Cleveland Browns have for decades used their quarterbacks making first career starts like the start to a funeral.

"We cool, calm, collected, like this ain't nothing to us," Sanders told CBS Sports in a pregame sideline interview before the Browns and Las Vegas Raiders got down to business.

Browns QB Search Over, Shedeur Says

Yeah, but, what did he hope to show, his teammates and Browns fans?

"I'm who they've been looking for," Sanders said. "Appreciate it."

Alrightie, then.

In the span of 20 seconds, we witnessed why so many people dislike Sanders. Because we saw the confidence that borders on arrogance.

We also saw it after the game.

"A lot of people want to see me fail," Sanders said, "and it ain't going to happen. It ain't going to happen."

It didn't happen this day. Instead we saw why Sanders cannot be dismissed as just another fifth-round draft pick that will soon be swallowed by history as surely as the 45 other quarterbacks who have started for Cleveland since 1994.

The Browns handily beat the Raiders 24-10 on Sunday.

And that makes Sanders the first Browns quarterback to win his first start for the franchise, dating back to 1995 when Eric Zeier did it. Said another way, the Browns had lost 17 consecutive games in which their quarterback made his first start dating back to Seinfeld days.

Browns Win All That Counts

And, yes, the Raiders stink.

But so do the Browns.

There was no reason for the national attention on this one beyond Sanders playing his first NFL game after a full week of practice with his team's starters.

And Sanders delivered. He did.

"I'm not going to lie, I felt very relaxed," Sanders said afterward. "Very relaxed. And half of that comes from preparing, studying and knowing I got God on my side. So, throughout it all, I had no worries.

"I didn't feel nervous or anything before the game, because, you know, like, He took all of my worries and everything away."

Sanders barely completed over 50% of his passes (11 of 20) and his 209 passing yards are modest by any measure. But his team won for only the third time this season.

"I think you saw a lot of Shedeur does well out on the field today," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "So, there's a lot that he's doing well and there's a lot he's working on, which is what I appreciate about young guys who want to get better."

Browns Must Answer Next Question

That is not nothing.

The Browns have had only two or three things to interest their fans this season:

First was whether defensive end Myles Garrett would break the NFL sack record. Second, was whether Deshawn Watson would come back before getting released next offseason. And the third was finding out if Sanders could play.

We don't know the definitive answer to any of those. But we have a clue on Sanders because, good and bad on Sunday, the stage was not too big for him. And what happens when he gains some experience and gets more practice time?

The next question is whether the Browns will stick with Sanders next week or bench him if Dillon Gabriel, who missed the game because he's in the concussion protocol, can come back?

"I'm always going to take my time and do what's best for the football team," Stefanski said.