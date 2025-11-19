Shedeur Sanders To Make First Start For Browns But The Hive Will Have Excuses Ready If He Struggles

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirms rookie QB gets the nod with Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol

Shedeur Sanders is finally getting his biggest NFL opportunity to date because he will start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Mentally, emotionally, I'm in a great place overall," Sanders told reporters on Wednesday. "I would say I'm prepared for everything."

Sanders said he's preparing mentally, emotionally and physically "to make sure I'm my best self."

Sanders Hive Will Defend QB

And, I tell you, the Sanders hive that supports him no matter what, demands more opportunities that may or may not be earned, and has excuses (reasons?) for his performance in both success and failure, is on red alert.

Because we're going to get the full Sanders experience now.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced the plan at his press conference on Wednesday.

"Shedeur is going to start at quarterback," the coach said. "Dillon [Gabriel] is still in the concussion protocol, he's still improving."

This is a milestone moment for Sanders.

How Browns Will Handle Sanders

He's been relegated to third-team duties on the depth chart and in practice most of the season. Even when Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning Sanders was promoted to the backup role, he got no work with the first-team offense in practice.

So, last week when Gabriel was sidelined by a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens and Sanders was thrust into the game, it was baptism by fire. Sanders got his first actual snaps with the team's other starters.

This week, he's going to get an entire week of practice repetitions with the starters. The Browns will work to put together a gameplan that suits what Sanders does best and perhaps mitigates his tendency to take sacks – so maybe a lot of quick-releases, and maybe one-read stuff at least early on.

"You want to make sure that all the concepts are things that he feels confident in," Stefanski said. "Obviously, having been around him over the months, you get a good sense of the things that fit his eyes. So, definitely, want to lean into those types of things, and he's working very hard."

Change At QB Has Browns Excited

The quarterback change has teammates excited.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he does with a week of preparation and coming out here and performing," cornerback Denzel Ward said.

It should be noted here that the Browns aren't playing the Steel Curtain defense in facing the Raiders. Las Vegas is yielding 24.5 points per game, which is 24th in the NFL. The pass defense is middle-of-the-league in allowing 219 passing yards per game.

So the challenge is not insurmountable for Sanders, the team's fifth-round draft pick last April.

But, regardless, his followers that protect his reputation as if they were a stellar left tackle, and charge other people with mistakes and agendas that cause Sanders to fail when he does, will be watching.

And we already know the playbook.

If Sanders Fails, He'll Be Painted A Victim

If Sanders plays well, his hive will announce, "We told you so!"

He's amazing and the Browns are a "mess," which is what Deion Sanders called the organization earlier this season.

And if Sanders somehow fails, it'll be someone else's fault.

It'll be faulty protection. Or poor play-calling. Or bad support from other teammates. There will be a victim in the thread and it will always be Sanders.

There, however, one legitimate reason Sanders might struggle: He's a rookie, and he's only had one week of meaningful practice with the starting offense. So, give him time. That should apply.

So now you're prepared for the narrative that will follow Sunday's first NFL start for Shedeur Sanders.