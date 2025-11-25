Campbell’s Exec Caught On Tape Trashing Soup, Customers Days Before Thanksgiving

There's never a good time to allegedly get caught besmirching your own product on a hot microphone, but doing it before one of the biggest days of the year for said product is about as bad as things could go. That's what one Campbell's Soup executive is accused of doing just days before the Super Bowl of creamy soups, Thanksgiving.

Everyone is loading up on ingredients for whipping up a nice Thanksgiving meal, and there are plenty of dishes that call for a can of soup as one of the ingredients. Not the least of which is green bean casserole — which is great, by the way; I will not stand idly by while people trash it — which uses cream of mushroom soup. More often than not, Campbell's cream of mushroom soup.

Well, a lot of people might be rethinking that after an alleged recording of Campbell Soup Company’s vice president and chief information security officer, Martin Ball, making their product sound less than appetizing.

"We have s--t for f--king poor people. Who buys our s--t? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore," Bally is accused of saying in the clip, per Fox Business. "Bioengineered meat — I don’t wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer."

Pardon? I thought I may have something with a little 3-D zip to it last time I had some chicken noodle, but I assumed it was just my imagination.

Well, at least he didn't allegedly say anything worse than that. He already had Andy Warhol spinning in his psychedelic, pop art grave after ripping an alleged deuce on his own company's soup.

"F--king Indians don’t know a f--king thing," the recording continues. "They couldn’t think for their f--king selves."

And that was after the same voice talked about coming to work under the influence of marijuana.

The clip was released as part of a lawsuit and was alleged to have been recorded about a year ago.

A Campbell's spokesperson issued a statement to address the scandal that is coming just days before Thanksgiving.

"If the comments were in fact made, they are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company," a Campbell's spokesperson said. "We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it, and the high-quality ingredients we use. The comments heard on the recording about our food are not only inaccurate — they are patently absurd."

Well… eat up, everyone!