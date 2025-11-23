Jordon Hudson Claims She Will Sue ESPN Reject Pablo Torre For Inaccurate Report

Pablo Torre finds out ... running your mouth comes with consequences.

Pablo Torre thinks he’s breaking Watergate but mostly just clogs the timeline with his fixation on Jordon Hudson. And Bluesky’s favorite journalist may be about to learn what happens when you cross the First Lady in baby blue.

Hudson, the younger girlfriend of North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, posted on social media Sunday that she is suing the haughty online journalist.

If she follows through, Torre may finally have to answer for his sleazy coverage.

One of his biggest "discoveries" this year was claiming UNC wanted Hudson banned from team activities and releasing a so-called "hot mic" moment between her and Belichick.

READ: The Worst Moments From Pablo Torre's Podcast And His Failed Attempt At ‘Investigating’ Riley Gaines

In the clip, Hudson was consulting Belichick on his "Coach" podcast before a heated exchange unfolded.

UNC quickly shot down Torre’s claim, stating Hudson was never banned from team activities.

In retaliation months later, Jordon Hudson shared a post on her Instagram, shading Torre with her All-Access UNC pass on and a dainty "Banned" necklace, but with a serious legal threat.

She posted with the caption: "P.S. I’m suing you [Pablo Torre]."

Torre responded on brand … hawking his podcast like every self-important online journalist.

"Hi @Jordonbella, I assume this means you’re declining my invitation to be a guest on @pablofindsout? Either way, I look forward to hearing from you! Thanks, Pablo."

Torre went the distance to inject himself into the Hudson-Belichick drama. UNC reacted by releasing a statement saying it never banned Hudson.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," UNC posted. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

Torre tried labeling Riley Gaines a "grifter" … proof his reporting is as shaky as his judgment.

For a self-proclaimed "Big J" journalist, he still can’t figure out if men belong in women’s sports.

The former ESPN personality has the platform but not the substance to make his podcast matter.

In a story where everyone looks bad, Torre still manages to look worse. Their looming legal fight might end up more competitive than anything UNC (4-7; ACC, 2-5) put on the field.

