Scumbag Katy Perry Chases $5 Million From Dying Military Veteran In Ugly Legal Fight

If your mission in life is to be a pop star, you need to be likable to some degree. Katy Perry achieved this at some point, but these days, she has to be making a concerted effort to become the least likable non-criminal human being on the planet.

If you thought her trip to space was off-putting, how about her following it up with a $5 million lawsuit against a dying military veteran?.

*Crowd Boos In Disapproval; One Guy In The Back Yells That That Song "E.T." Was Alright Though*

According to The New York Post, Perry has been in a long-term legal battle with Carl Westcott, an 86-year-old former Army serviceman. Back in 2020, Perry and her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom, purchased a $15 million estate from Westcott.

However, Westcott attempted to back out of the deal, saying that the back meds he was on at the time kept him from having the mental capacity to understand the deal.

A legal battle ensued, and the judge ruled in Perry's favor. However, she countersued for $3.25 million, which was money she claimed to have missed out on while unable to lease the house because of litigation.

Then, she also wanted $2.2 million to make repairs to the property and another $3 million for legal costs.

Now, Perry is seeking another $5 million from Westcott, who is in hospice care, with family members saying that the years of litigation have taken a toll on his health.

I'm not sure who has the legal high ground in this one, but it's wild that Perry is willing to put up with the bad optics.

I mean, she's already wildly disliked, and that was even before she started galavanting with that loser Justin Trudeau.

You'd think that maybe it would be a smart idea to punt on suing a dying veteran, even if she was in the right.

But nope. That's not the Katy Perry way.

Let's just all be thankful she didn't announce this latest legal move while floating around on the edge of space.