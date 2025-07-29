Katy Perry Gets Cozy With Justin Trudeau, Wimpy Eric Swalwell Gets Crushed & Stopping Grizzly Bears

I swear, people on the Internet will find any reason they can to piss and moan.

And no, I'm not talking about that Sydney Sweeney jeans ad. I'm talking about Happy Gilmore 2.

When Netflix released the sequel on Friday — the sequel we'd all been waiting nearly 30 years for — all I saw on X were people griping and complaining.

Oh, that's 2 hours of my life I'll never get back! Worst movie ever! What a waste of time! An abomination!

Y'all had me so convinced that this movie would cause my brain to melt and run right out my earholes that when my husband suggested we make some dinner and watch it on Sunday night, I said "ehhhh."

"Ehhh? What do you mean ‘ehhh?’" he said. "I thought that was our plan this weekend?"

I told him it was our plan but that my hopes for Happy Gilmore 2 were so low they were on the floor. Lower than the floor — in the basement (if our house wasn't built on a slab). He convinced me to watch it anyway. And you know what? I'm glad he did.

Because that movie was so much fun!

Listen, if you clicked on Netflix this weekend and navigated to Happy Gilmore 2 expecting a thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece worthy of sweeping the Academy Awards, that's on you.

This sequel was exactly what it was billed to be — a silly, feel-good movie (just like the first one) with tons of nostalgic comebacks and funny, gratuitous cameos. It was perfectly ridiculous.

And speaking of perfectly ridiculous, let's get to some Nightcaps, shall we?

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With Justin Trudeau

The Internet is ablaze today after Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen wining and dining together at a place called La Violon in Montreal.

Perry and Trudeau enjoyed cocktails and several dishes, including one that featured lobster, according to TMZ. In case you needed to know that.

Katy told him all about her storied career as an astronaut, and Trudeau enlightened her with harrowing tales of how he bullied a bunch of truckers into getting COVID vaccines by freezing their bank accounts.

The more I think about it, the more these two seem like the perfect match.

Oh, and they didn't just have dinner. They also apparently took a stroll around town after Katy stole a lampshade from some poor old grandma's house.

Katy split from Orlando Bloom just a month or so ago after a six-year-long engagement. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie separated in 2023 after an 18-year marriage.

So are the two insufferable loons now romantically involved? Unclear. But they're both single, so maybe love is in the air in Montreal! (Don't forget your mask, Justin.)

Eric Swalwell Gets Roasted For Bench Press Video

Let me let you in on a helpful tip: don't ever post videos of yourself working out unless you want to be ruthlessly judged. The self-proclaimed personal trainers of the Internet will rip you on everything from your form to your outfit to how much weight is on the bar.

This is a lesson that would have served Rep. Eric Swalwell well before he took to X to show off his less-than-impressive 135-pound bench press.

"I should be working right now," he captioned the video. "But Republicans shut down Congress. So instead, I’m pumping iron at the gym."

Now, I'm actually going to play devil's advocate for just a second.

Let me tell you a quick story: I used to be the social media manager for the Tennessee Titans. On the first day of OTAs in April 2015, I took a few photos of the players in the weight room to send out on Twitter. In one of those photos, Brian Orakpo ('member him?) was squatting 185 pounds. Obviously a warm-up set. Not pictured were the multiple plates he added to the bar after I took the photo.

But that didn't stop all the delusionally confident trolls on social media from thinking that THEY could actually squat more than a 6-foot-4, 250-pound NFL linebacker. Our mentions were flooded with predictions that the Titans were absolutely going to suck this year, since their four-time Pro Bowl linebacker was so weak and helpless.

The Titans did, indeed, suck that year — but it had nothing to do with how much Brian Orakpo could or could not squat.

So, on one hand, I feel for Swalwell. Maybe it was just a warm-up set.

But on the other hand, Swalwell is an annoying buffoon, so he deserves all the grief he gets. But keep working, Eric, and maybe someday you'll be able to bench as much as I (5-foot-2 female) can!

Mark W. Has A Handy Rule Of Thumb Regarding Glocks & Grizzlies

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned that I want to do more hiking out West but that I am deathly afraid of running into a grizzly bear. When I do go, I'll be the weirdo carrying an airhorn in one hand and bear spray in the other with a Glock in my pack, too. The Glock would be in my pack so that my husband (who is much better at shooting than I am) can quickly grab it as a last resort to stop the bear.

While my husband is the firearms expert of our family, I too am aware that a Glock wouldn't be terribly effective in killing a bear unless you got him at point-blank range through the eyeballs. But considering my current options are my Sig, my husband's Glock or one of our two AR's (which would certainly be frowned upon while hiking in a National Park), that's just what we're working with. And frankly, I'd really just be trying to scare it away.

Let me be clear that I do not want to shoot any bears. But I would if my life depended on it.

Still, I've appreciated your emails over the past couple of weeks advising me on which firearms might give me the best chance of survival against a Grizzly. And Mark's made me (literally) LOL.

Mark W. Writes: As far as the best bear gun, it all depends on if you are hiking alone or with others. If you are hiking with others, then the best gun is any model that is .22 caliber. If you encounter a bear, shoot one of your companions in the knee. Then you can safely exit the scene without worrying about the bear chasing you. (This is a joke, ya know).

If you are by yourself, then the biggest caliber that you can safely handle. Usually, no less than 10 MM. Desert Eagle is preferable (it is a cannon, so train often to be able to manage it).

Dane Writes: With regard to a brand of firearms for bear protection, in my opinion, it more has to do with the size of the cartridge/caliber rather than the brand of firearm. Hardcast bullets (Underwood) or even a Hornady XTP are proven handgun bullets.

As an avid outdoorsman, I spend many of days and nights out in the wilderness hunting elk (when I'm able to draw a tag), deer, turkey, javelina, etc. here in AZ. Granted we do not have grizzlies here, but plenty of black bears roaming the Mogollon Rim.

Lots and lots of research has been done around the optimal caliber to carry in bear country. Without a doubt, the 10mm seems to be the caliber of choice in places like WY, ID, MT for grizzlies. Personally, I carry a Springfield XDm 4.5" 10mm with an optic, however, there are plenty of brands that make a 10mm pistol. Glock 20 is a prime example and is very reliable. S&W also makes a 10mm, I'm just not a fan of their mushy trigger.

All of this being said, wheelguns in a .44 mag, .454, .460, and as mentioned the .50 are also good choices.

Amber:

With all that said, fellow outdoor enthusiasts, I'd like to share with you a story I saw while scrolling Instagram the other day.

You can get the gist of what happened in the Instagram caption above, but the full story is here for anyone interested. Basically, the men were unlucky enough to run across a grizz chowing down on a moose carcass in the woods — but lucky enough to live to tell the tale.

How about that! These dudes stopped a big ol' charging grizzly with a couple 10mm Glock G20s. Granted, they were only 5 yards away and shot it 16 times, but still.

The only time I want to be 5 yards away from a bear is if it's on the other side of impenetrable glass. And it's having a gay old time (as opposed to trying to rip out my guts).

NERD ALERT: We're Debating Books vs. E-Readers

Last week, I explained that although I am an avid reader, I refuse to buy a Kindle or an e-reader of any kind. Physical books only for me. Call me Bob Seger, baby, because I love to turn the page.

Rick N. Writes: Your comment on Nightcaps about refusing to ever go away from print books to ereaders reminds me of commentary from my sister almost to the word. She demanded the feel of a book in her hands and would never touch an ereader. What made me laugh as I read that in your column is she tried out a Kindle around a year or two ago and found she loves it. Don't know if she's handled a print book since; she even has a remote control clicker to turn the pages on the ereader!

For what it's worth, I'm more of a path of least resistance type. I have an reader, and if I can get what I want there, I use it, but if getting print is easier, I do that. There are advantages to both (no physical storage space needed for books with ereader, no battery power needed for print and so on), so unless you've already tried one out and hated it, you may not want to completely rule out the option.

Either way, thanks for making me think of my 'ereader-convert' sister as she's great.

Indy Darryl Writes: Real, physical paper books ALL DAY! (Also, would read your novel.)

Ellen C. Writes: I started getting into reading as a way of breaking my scrolling habit. Scrolling to read a book just feels counterproductive.

Jon C. Writes: I have always been an avid reader, just loved good stories especially if they took me to another place or time. But one of the reasons I hated English class growing up was that instead of reading for enjoyment, you had to turn around and dissect the protagonist, theme, motifs, etc. That and continually getting reprimanded for dangling my participle.

One thing made me change to eBooks. On Saturdays, the wife and I would go to the gym and workout. That day was usually a short workout for me and usually a long workout for her. Decided to try the Kindle app on my iphone. Loved it. Primarily because I now always had my book with me and could sit down and read while waiting for her to finish without making her feel rushed.

The best new app I’ve tried, the Libby app. Basically allows you to download any book in the library system. Yes, a wait list just like any physical book but no need to drive to the library to pick up or drop off.

Amber:

See, I have a solution for this. First of all, I have absolutely no problem throwing whatever book I'm currently reading into my purse or gym bag. But because I know some of you are self-respecting heterosexual men who don't carry purses, I understand that's not always an option.

I guess I was lying when I said I only read physical books. Because at any given time, I'm always working on two books: one physical and one audiobook. Not all books are conducive to verbal narration, but I like having one for walking my dog or for long car rides. I just prefer them to podcasts.

Also, this is going to make me sound like a huge dork, but as far as your app that lets you download books from the library system… that takes away a lot of the fun for me. See, there's this great local bookstore here in Murfreesboro, Tenn., called Happy Book Stack. It's one of those buy/sell/trade places. About a year ago, I took a box of old children's and young adult books to them that I had in my attic. In return, I got a bunch of store credits.

I picked up a stack of five or six books to take home and read. Since then, every couple of weeks, I take my five or six books and I trade them in for five or six new books, and so on, and so on.

I make a whole event of my bookstore days. I usually treat myself to a delicious iced coffee, maybe time it with my nail appointment or take myself out to lunch, and then I go browse at the Happy Book Stack to pick out what I want to read for the next couple of weeks. It makes for an absolutely delightful Friday afternoon.

And if you think that sounds lame and boring, then you can go back to yelling about Sydney Sweeney and Happy Gilmore on the Internet.

