Canada Woman Fends Off 2 Grizzlies With Bear Spray, Saves Husband's Life

For most hikers and outdoorsmen, their biggest fear is encountering a grizzly bear on the trail or near their campsite. So imagine how terrifying it must have been for one Canadian couple who had to fight off not one — but two — huge grizzles on Saturday.

The couple were riding on electric bikes along the Kootenay River in British Columbia when the wife heard her husband scream, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS). He was being mauled by a bear, but the animal wasn't alone.

"She saw a grizzly bear running at her," the agency said in a statement. "She used bear spray and then noticed a second grizzly bear attacking her husband. She again used bear spray and both bears ran off."

The man was left with "significant injuries" and was transported to a hospital to undergo surgery. He is expected to make a recovery — thanks to the bear spray and the quick thinking of his wife under pressure.

Unfortunately, the bears remain at large.

Following the attack, conservation and police officers closed off three nearby trails and began a sweep of the area. No bears were seen. They set traps on Saturday night, but no bears were captured overnight.

Conservation officers returned Sunday morning to the attack site and did another search, but, again, no bears were spotted. The trails will remain closed until officials determine that the area is safe.

British Columbia is home to a staggering 15,000 grizzly bears, according to the British Columbia Conservation Foundation. That accounts for a quarter of the North American grizzly population. And the COS receives approximately 400 to 500 calls per year regarding these apex predators.

So if you're out exploring the area, do not leave home without bear spray. It may just save your life — and your spouse's.

