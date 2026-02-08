Turning Point USA's 'All-American Halftime Show' A Rousing Success

Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show" opened with a bang and didn't slow down the entire time.

After a rousing rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" was belted out on an electric guitar, the party was off and running.

As many as 5 million people tuned in on TPUSA's YouTube channel alone to watch the feed, which included performances from the likes of Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, Brantley Gilbert and headliner Kid Rock.

Kid Rock, in particular, brought the house down, opening with his hit "Bawitdaba," and the reaction from those on social media was almost universally positive.

Not a single political statement was uttered by any of the performers, a welcome change from some of the performances from the likes of Green Day leading up to the day of the Big Game.

It was all about the music.

The halftime show was exactly what Kid Rock said it would be when he was on FOX and Friends earlier in the week, saying that it would be for people who "love America, love Jesus, and love football."

The standout performance had to be when Kid Rock, accompanied by a cello and violin, belted out the Cody Johnson hit "'Til You Can't," and closed with a montage dedicated to the memory of the late TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, showcasing the emotional range of the night.

With the success of their first halftime show coupled with the vocal backlash from NFL fans towards the Bad Bunny decision, there is a chance this starts a trend of alternative halftime shows for performances that fans really want.

It's safe to say between the viewership on social media and YouTube coupled with the flawless performances by the artists selected, TPUSA did right by Kirk and by the NFL fans who felt alienated by the league's own choice of halftime performer.

At the end of the day, that's all we could ask for.